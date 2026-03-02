BusinessLocal Business

KSA extends deadline inviting bids for commercial spaceport development

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
PHOTO | KSA

The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has extended closing dates for bids inviting partnership for construction of a commercial spaceport to be used for satellite launches.

The agency announced the extension of deadline for transaction advisory services which intends to support Kenya’s development of a satellite launch facility in Kipini which is located between Maindi and Lamu through Pubic Private Partnership (PPP).

The transaction advisor is expected to provide the agency with a guide for construction of the commercial spaceport which includes proposing contractual structure of execution of the project as a PPP, proposing launch vehicle development or acquisition, comprise a technical, economic, financial, environmental and social feasibility of developing a launch facility in Kenya, provide preliminary designs and drawings along with phased implementation plan for the spaceport development and provide a value-for-money analysis and affordability assessment.

KSA is keen on developing Kenya’s own spaceport for commercial launch of satellites into orbit to reduce cost and reliance on foreign space companies.

Kenya has had rocket and satellite launces at San Marco Equatorial Range (SMER) near Malindi which was used to launch 18 sounding rockets and 9 satellites between 1964 and 1988.

The transaction advisor is also expected to among others recommend the best PPP model for the procurement of the project based on an analysis of alternative technical solutions and PPP models, conduct market sounding based on proposed contractual structure, advise KSA on the optimum risk allocation and the resultant contract structure, provide advice on negotiations with the preferred bidder and provide transaction advisory support through to financial close of the project.

Under phase one, the advisor is expected to undertake PPP Feasibility Study, development of the project implementation schedule; project marketing and development of the all transaction
documents needed for PPP approvals up to approval of project development phase while second phase will entail development of requisite tender documents, tender process organization, and support on transaction implementation through to financial close to include data room design and documentation; bid documentation; bid process implementation and support for bidders’ consultations, RFQ and RFP evaluation support; supporting contract negotiations post award with the Preferred Bidder.

The final space will entail capacity building for KSA and PPP Directorate, including knowledge and skills transfer. This includes provision of a classroom based and on-the-job capacity building to a
cohort of at least fifteen public officials at critical points of the project preparation process.

The agency has extended the bid until 18th of this month.

