BusinessMarkets

Dangote Group, Ethiopia, Djibouti to construct Ksh 85B fuel pipeline

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

Ethiopia, Djibouti and the Dangote Group have commissioned construction of a $660m (Ksh85b) fuel reserve storage and pipelines expected to improve supply between the two countries.

The 120km pipeline which runs from Damerjog in Djibouti to Dewele in Ethiopia is also backed to help boost fuel security in the region and reduce the number of days Ethiopia receives fuel by up to 80%.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the pipeline which will handle one million cubic meters of combined fuel capacity will connect Ethiopia to global trade and Djibouti to a vast market besides reducing cost to producers, businesses and households.

“Every little fuel that reaches Addis Ababa today has spent five days on a truck. That is the challenge we have come here to solve,” said Ahmed.  He added, “It will reduce that five day journey to about on day deepening our reserves and protecting supplies in times of global uncertsianity.”

The projects is further expected to support growth of various industries in Ethiopia and improve Djibouti’s position as an infrastructure and logistics hub amid tension in the region.

“We make this investment at a time conflict is disrupting shipping routes and unsettling emerging markets. For our two countries whose trade is closely tied to the Red Sea, resilience is a necessity,” Abiy stated.

CAK approves sale of Monarch Insurance majority stake
Government to Partner with Universities and Private Sector to Boost Food Security
We have kept our promise of timely disbursement of county funds, says Kindiki 
Oparanya fires Kangunu Society managers over financial irregularities

The launch of the project comes as Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is also expected to attend groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ksh 2.2 trillion East Africa Oil Refinery in Lamu Kenya on September 30, 2026.

The refinery which will be constructed over a three-year period will have a capacity to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day and create an estimated 50,000 jobs.

Kindiki: We will deal with tea cartels to improve bonuses to farmers
KEBS clears air on alleged toxic sugar consignment
Trump says non-US movies to be hit with 100% tariffs
Insurance players urged to intensify consumer education to boost uptake
Finsco Africa, Co-op Bank sign deal to drive real estate growth and financial inclusion
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lupita Nyong’o invests in Basketball team
Next Article Achani launches construction of Rophine International University in Kwale
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Eldoret Airport on the spot again as Ksh 25M drug consignment intercepted
Business Local Business
Kindiki urges Mt Kenya leaders to heed elders’ call for unity
Local News
Devki Group begins construction of Ksh 50B cement factory in Kitui
Business Local Business
Achani launches construction of Rophine International University in Kwale
County News

You May also Like

Local Business

Government to cut budget deficit to 3.3% of the GDP ,CS Ndung’u says

BusinessInternational Business

Afreximbank unveils $1B film fund for African creators

Local Business

Chirchir, Prof. Ndung’u to speak at PMI Africa Conference in Nairobi

Local BusinessLocal News

Treasury CS defends e-GP rollout citing improved transparency, efficiency in procurement

Show More