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Devki Group begins construction of Ksh 50B cement factory in Kitui

Boniface Kanyali
By Boniface Kanyali
3 Min Read

Devki Group has kicked off construction of its Ksh 50 billion cement factory in Kitui County with the investment expected to transform the county into an industrial and economic zone.

Devki Group Executive Chairman Dr Narendra Raval said the cement factory is intended to create jobs, stimulate local businesses and improve the livelihoods of communities living around the factory when it begins operations mid next year.

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“We talk about GenZ but this is the only way for them to work. We have to put them in the job. They are graduating, there are no jobs and jobs will not come if we don’t do industrialization in the country,” said Raval.

The cement plant, the first cement manufacturing facility in Kitui County, is being constructed at Ngaaie area of Mwingi North which is endowed with vast limestone deposits.

Already, thousands of local residents are benefiting from employment and emerging business opportunities in and around the upcoming factory.

Dr Raval noted that once the plant reaches its full production, it will create additional direct and indirect employment while opening opportunities for transporters, suppliers, traders and other businesses.

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He added that the increased production of cement is also expected to help lower the cost of the commodity by bringing production closer to the market.

“In the beginning people were talking about monopoly. No, create the monopoly for Kenyans. Why do you want to create monopoly to other people,” he noted

Devki Group said the investment is also guided by the need for the firm to be a good neighbour by ensuring communities around its operations reap maximum social benefits from the project.

The cement manufacturers has also pledged to support the construction of modern classrooms and an administration block for one of the local schools.

The company is also connecting the school to a reliable water supply, a move expected to improve access to clean water for learners and the institution.

In addition, the company will introduce a school feeding programme, with plans to extend the initiative to other neighbouring schools.

The multi billion shillings investment comes as Kitui seeks to harness its mineral resources to drive industrialisation and grow the local economy.

Raval said the ultimate objective was to improve the lives of the people while ensuring the investment becomes a catalyst for wider economic growth in the region.

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