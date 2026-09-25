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Achani launches construction of Rophine International University in Kwale

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has launched the construction of Rophine International University at Madago, Kinondo Ward in Msambweni Subcounty.

The construction of Rophine University is developed from a parent institution Rophine Field Group of Schools in Ukunda Ward.

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The institution is known for its primary ,secondary and international sixth form campuses across the country .

Rophine International University will focus on innovation, blue economy, technical courses and career focused readiness.

Speaking during the Groundbreaking ceremony of Rophine International University, Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani welcomed the Rophine Group of schools to put up the university at Madago saying that move will open up opportunities for the residents in the area, calling upon the residents to take advantage of the institution that will turn around the economy of the area.

“I want to urge my people in kwale to enroll into the institution once it’s complete so as to gain practical technical skills for the modern economy due to relevant courses offered by Rophine international university,” Achani Said.

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Madam Eunice Owiti the founder and director of Rophine Group of Schools and Group CEO Dr. Boniface Owiti commended kwale County administration under Governor Fatuma Achani for its collaborative approach and dedication to improve the education standards in kwale through the Elimu ni sasa scholarship program that has supported over 30,000 students annually for both basic and higher education.

“I want to express my deep appreciation for madam Governor Achani her administration unwavering support for Rophine Group Schools based in kwale,” Owiti Said

Other leaders who spoke at function include Msambweni Member of Parliament Feisal Abdallah and Kinondo Ward Member of county Assembly Juma Maone lauded Rophine management for constructing the international university at Madago saying the university will open up the area to opportunities including employment that will be a game changer to the hundreds of people in Kinondo Ward.

Present at the launch were CEC Agriculture Roman Shera, CEC Tourism and ICT Michael Mutua, CEC Water Hamed Mwabudzo , Chief of Staff Joshua Mdoe, County Attorney Salim Gombeni, Director Francis Ndiege, Advisor Mshenga Ruga and other Senior Government officials.

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