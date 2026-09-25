Schools in Taita Taveta to benefit from mobile library initiative

A new mobile library initiative in Taita Taveta County is seeking to improve access to books and strengthen academic performance in primary and secondary schools.

The programme brings together the Kenya National Library Service, Elimu Fanaka, teachers’ unions KNUT and KUPPET, and other education stakeholders.

Former Taita Taveta Governor Engineer John Mruttu says inadequate access to learning materials has contributed to poor academic performance in some schools across the county.

Speaking during the launch of the mobile library programme, Mruttu said the initiative will allow schools to access books without having to establish fully equipped libraries.

Under the programme, participating schools will receive books through the mobile library system. The materials will then be returned after an agreed period, allowing other schools to benefit.

Mruttu said the initiative was initially expected to cover 21 schools. However, former Women Representative Joyce Lay pledged support for an additional 10 schools, while Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, through a message, committed to support another 15 schools.

This brings the number of schools expected to benefit from the initiative to 46.

In his speech read by a representative, Kenya National Library Service Director General Dr. Charles Nzivo described the initiative as an important step towards improving education outcomes.

Teachers’ representatives from KNUT and KUPPET also participated in the launch, with educators emphasising the importance of reading in improving learning outcomes.

Mruttu has urged the county government to consider establishing libraries in every constituency.

He has also called on beneficiary schools to safeguard the books so that more learners can benefit from the programme.

The mobile library initiative comes at a time when schools are increasingly adapting to changes in Kenya’s education curriculum, with reading and access to learning resources remaining key components of effective learning.