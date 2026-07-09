DCI: Homicide not ruled out in KFS manager Esther Keige’s death

Homicide has not been ruled out in the death of Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Legal Services Manager Esther Wairimu Keige, whose body was recovered in Juja, Kiambu County, nearly a month after she was reported missing the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

In a statement, DCI said investigations are ongoing as detectives await the results of toxicological and other forensic examinations that are expected to provide critical leads into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Keige was reported missing on 10th June 2026 after she was dropped off by her driver at Shell Petrol Station, Juja, adjacent to Senate Hotel, where she intended to make inquiries about gym services. The driver remained behind, but the deceased did not return.

“Following the report of her disappearance, detectives immediately launched investigations and commenced extensive trace operations involving multiple investigative teams and partner security agencies,” said DCI.

Adding that: “The operation included the review of CCTV footage, forensic analysis, witness interviews, intelligence led inquiries, mobile phone data analysis and ground searches in various locations as detectives pursued every available lead in an effort to establish her whereabouts.”

Similarly, detectives noted that search operations and inquiries were conducted in areas where the deceased was last sighted and other locations considered relevant, including Kenyatta Road, Gatundu, Darugo, Mang’u, the Murram area, Stage 4 and their environs.

Hospitals and mortuaries within the surrounding areas were also visited to establish whether the missing person had been admitted or identified among unknown persons.

According to the statement, during the course of investigations, it was established that the deceased had been battling depression and was undergoing treatment. Further inquiries also revealed that she had previously disappeared from home on three separate occasions before eventually returning safely.

On 6th July 2026 at about 1700 hours, the decomposed body of an unidentified female was discovered inside a makeshift shelter in a bushy section of the undeveloped Fusion Estate Farm, situated within Kiaora Area, Juja, approximately seven kilometres west of Juja Police Station.

Senior police officers accompanied by detectives drawn from the Crime Scene Investigations Unit (CSI), processed the scene before the body was transferred to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital Funeral Home for identification and post-mortem examination.

“The body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, was documented and removed to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital Funeral Home pending identification and post-mortem examination,” the statement read.

Subsequently, the body was positively identified by the deceased’s sister as that of Esther Wairimu Keige.

At the scene, the deceased’s mobile phone was recovered intact but switched off. Her shoes had been removed and placed beside the body.

Detectives reiterated commitment to conducting a thorough, impartial and evidence-led investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding Keige’s death and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

Further members of the public who may have information regarding Keige’s movements between 10th June 2026 and the recovery of her body, or any other information that may assist the probe have been urged to report to the nearest police station or contact the Directorate of Criminal Investigations through its toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.