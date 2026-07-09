Parties registrar ratifies ODM decision to kick out Sifuna

The Registrar of Political Parties has ratified the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) decision to remove Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the party’s Secretary General, saying the process complied with both the Political Parties Act and the party’s constitution.

In a letter dated July 9, 2026, addressed to ODM’s leadership, the office of the Registrar of Political Parties stated that it reviewed documents submitted by the party, alongside the absence of a response from Sifuna, and concluded that the National Executive Committee (NEC) acted within the law.

The Registrar confirmed that the changes have been implemented, and the party’s official records updated to reflect Sifuna’s removal.

The decision marks the latest development in a prolonged leadership dispute that began in February. At that time, ODM’s NEC met in Mombasa and voted to remove Sifuna from office with immediate effect, citing concerns over discipline and conduct within the party’s senior ranks. Catherine Omanyo, then Deputy Secretary General, was appointed to serve in an acting capacity until a substantive office holder is elected.

Sifuna’s removal followed months of internal disagreements regarding the party’s political direction, particularly his public criticism of ODM’s cooperation with President William Ruto’s administration. The Nairobi Senator had maintained that he had not violated the party constitution and dismissed reports of an imminent ouster prior to the NEC meeting, which was chaired by party leader Dr. Oburu Oginga.

The dispute later moved to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, which ruled last month that the initial removal process was procedurally flawed because Sifuna had not been afforded an opportunity to be heard.

Following the ruling, ODM initiated a fresh internal disciplinary process through its Internal Disputes Resolution Committee. The NEC then again endorsed Sifuna’s removal, asserting that it had complied with both the tribunal’s directions and the party constitution.

The Registrar’s latest decision effectively recognizes ODM’s revised process and formally updates the party’s records to reflect the leadership change.