COTU wants state to tame Independent Power Producers

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU (K)’s) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called upon the government to tame Independent Power Producers (IPPs) by revoking all Power Purchasing Agreements (PPAs) that have been signed with various IPPs.
Atwoli instead wants the government to engage KenGen or establish other state parastatals to handle electricity generation and supply.
He was speaking Thursday morning when he appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Energy where he submitted COTU´s Proposals for Reducing the High Cost of Electricity in Kenya.