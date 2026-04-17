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Inside the deep soil tests powering durable affordable housing

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read
Caption: Antony Waruiru, Clerk of Works at the Majira Affordable Housing Project in Tharaka Nithi County, says the geotechnical survey has progressed well.

As Affordable Housing Projects, modern markets and major roads take shape across the country, a behind-the-scenes process is quietly ensuring these developments stand the test of time—deep soil investigation.

At the Majira Affordable Housing Project in Maara Sub-County, Tharaka Nithi County, Geotechnical Engineer Obadia Muthoka explained the critical steps taken before any government project breaks ground.

“Have you ever wondered why government buildings rarely collapse?” he posed.

“Here, we are investigating the foundation conditions to determine where structures can safely be built,” said Eng. Muthoka.

He explained that such investigations are standard across government projects, helping ensure structural stability and longevity.

“The government is very keen on conducting proper investigations to determine the right depth and position for foundations. This information is then used by structural engineers to design safe and durable buildings,” said Muthoka, who has over 40 years of experience.

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According to him, this thorough approach is what enables government projects to last for generations, delivering value for money to Kenyans.

Caption: Geotechnical Engineer Obadia Muthoka displays a soil sample at the Majira Affordable Housing Project in Maara Sub-County, Tharaka Nithi County.

He noted that soil samples are carefully packaged and labelled by depth before being transported to a laboratory in Nairobi for detailed analysis.

At the site, drilling rigs are used to assess underground conditions.

“Within the first three metres, we encountered red clay soil, which is not ideal for high-rise buildings,” he explained.

“For structures going up to eight floors, you need to go deeper until you reach stronger material like rock.”

Muthoka revealed that rock suitable for supporting high-rise buildings had already been found at the site.

“This is what we are looking for. At this site, we are drilling about three boreholes, and in some cases, investigations go as deep as 15 metres,” he said.

He emphasised that such rigorous testing ensures buildings remain stable long after construction is complete.

Muthoka also called for stricter regulations to compel private developers to conduct soil testing before construction.

“Many private developers may not fully appreciate the importance of these investigations. That is why you sometimes see buildings collapse. Government projects rarely face such issues because these processes are taken seriously,” he said.

Caption: President William Ruto inspects the Mukuru Affordable Housing Project in December. He pledged to improve living conditions for Kenyans in informal settlements through access to quality, affordable homes.

Meanwhile, Antony Waruiru, Clerk of Works at the Majira site, said the project will create jobs and boost the local economy.

“About 150 youth will be employed once construction begins,” he said.

He added that local businesses, including hardware suppliers and food vendors, will also benefit.

“The project will create opportunities for suppliers and small traders, including mama mboga and food vendors who will serve workers on site,” Waruiru noted.

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