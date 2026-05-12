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Rachel Ruto leads African call to protect children in AI-Driven Digital World 

PCS
By PCS
3 Min Read

First Ladies across Africa have called for a collective societal approach to safeguard children in digital spaces and in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Speaking during the High-Level Side Event on Building Safer Digital Spaces for Children in Africa at the Africa Forward Summit, the leaders emphasized the urgent need for governments, technology companies, parents, educators, and communities to work together in protecting children online.

The meeting, led by First Lady Rachel Ruto, highlighted the growing responsibility to ensure children remain safe both now and in the future, even as the digital economy continues to generate billions in revenue and drive innovation across the continent.

First Ladies and spouses present included Lauriane Darboux épouse Doumbouya(Guinea) Marisoa Elisa Berthine(Madagascar)Philile Dlamini(Eshwatini) and Neema Ngure Nchemba wife to Tanzania Prime Minister.

Ruto noted that technology has transformed societies and connected the world in unprecedented ways, creating both opportunities and new risks for children.

“The world has truly become a global village. But with that transformation comes a new responsibility. The same digital world that can unlock a child’s future can also place it at risk,” she said.

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The First Lady said that under the leadership of William Ruto, Kenya continues to expand digital access, strengthen innovation, and position itself at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation.

“Progress must never outpace protection. What we are building is not just infrastructure; we are shaping the environment in which our children will grow, learn, and become,” she added.

Lauriane Darboux épouse Doumbouya observed that Africa’s youthful population makes child sa as an example of African innovation with global impact.

“It is good to see Kenya once again leading the charge. M-Pesa began in a small way, reaching rural communities and transforming digital financial transactions, and today its impact is felt globally,” she said.

Sirleaf represented a delegation of eminent African leaders and global personalities, including former Presidents, Prime Ministers, heads of UN agencies, and leaders of international institutions.

Philile Dlamini stressed the importance of vigilance in protecting children from harmful online content and ensuring they grow up in safe digital environments.

“Vigilance is needed to ensure children are protected from harmful content online,” she said.

Neema Ngure Nchemba said governments have a responsibility to ensure children access positive and age-appropriate content, while also ensuring technology respects cultural values and societal norms.

She added that Tanzania has enacted laws aimed at protecting young people online and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to championing children’s digital safety.

 

 

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