Defending champions Egypt and Niger secure wins in AFCON U 23

Defending champions Egypt and Niger recorded identical wins by a solitary goal to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 AFCON U23 semi-finals alive.

The Pharoes saw off Mali 1-0 in the 2nd round of the group B encounter played on Wednesday night at the Grande Stade ibn Batouta in Tangier City, Morocco.

Mohammed Adel’s 10th-minute goal was enough to see Egypt secure a vital win, which puts them on the brink of last-four qualification.

In the second match of the day, Niger scored their first international goal as they punished wasteful Gabon with a solitary goal at the Grande Stade Ibn Batouta.

Gabon enjoyed much possession but was kept at bay by the Nigerien defense, forcing the first stanza to end in a stalemate.

After missing clear goal-scoring opportunities, Gabon were punished when the referee awarded Niger a penalty after Urie Michel Mboula fouled Abdoul Salam Boulhassane, which was perfectly connected by Aboud Moumouni.

Egypt and Niger jointly lead group B on 4 points and will meet Gabon and Mali in their last fixtures, in which a draw result will see them through to the semi-finals.

Abdoul Darankoum Moumouni of Niger celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations match between Gabon and Niger at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, Morocco on 28 June 2023 © Nour Akanja/BackpagePix

The best three teams in the tournament will automatically qualify for next year’s Olympic games in Paris, France, while the 4th-placed team will have to play an Asian opponent for a chance to play in the summer olympic games.

Morocco is hosting the 3rd edition of the AFCON U23 after organizing it successfully in 2011.

