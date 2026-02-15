Local News

Defiant Sifuna vows not to retreat amid ODM power struggle

Nairobi Senator says he will not be silenton pertinent national issues

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna reaffirmed on Sunday that he will not back down from his stance on national issues, despite the escalating leadership dispute within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking at a church service in Kisaju, Kitengela, before heading to the “Linda Mwananchi” rally in the town, Sifuna stated that he will not succumb to pressure to conform to party decisions he disagrees with. He expressed relief at still being ODM’s spokesperson after his ouster by the party’s highest decision-making body earlier in the week, a move that was subsequently halted by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal pending a substantive hearing.

“Kwa maombi ya Wakenya, nasimama hapa leo nikiwa bado ni Katibu Mkuu wa chama cha ODM na Naibu Kiranja wa Waliowachache kwenye Bunge la Seneti,” he told the congregation.

The lawmaker characterized his continued presence in office as both lawful and supported by the public, describing his attempted ouster as part of broader efforts to silence leaders who question governance failures. He attributes the National Executive Committee’s decision to strip him of his powerful Secretary General position to his outspoken views.

“Mambo hayaendi vizuri — uchumi, elimu, na sekta ya afya, lakini wanasema tunyamaze ama tukiongea watutoe katika nyadhifa zetu,” he said.

“Wakenya wananipa nguvu ya kwamba hata wakinimaliza kisiasa, Sifuna wengi zaidi ya milioni kumi na tano wataendelea na hii mapambano,” he added.

The “Linda Mwananchi” rally, which translates to “Protect the Citizen,” is on its second meet-the-people tour, following the first event in Busia County last week. The rallies are led by Sifuna and other ODM leaders aligned with him, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

“Tunasema Linda Mwananchi kwa sababu hivi vyeo vyote tulivyo navyo vinatoka kwa wananchi. Nikilinda wananchi leo, kesho watanilinda,” he stated.

