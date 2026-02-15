Govt warns citizens against unverified overseas job offers

The government, through the Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Moscow, has issued a warning to citizens about the risks of traveling to the Russian Federation through unverified recruitment channels.

The advisory follows numerous inquiries from citizens and their families about fraudulent job offers facilitated by online recruiters and unlicensed agents.

“Do not accept overseas employment offers via social media, messaging apps, or unlicensed agents,” the Embassy stated.

According to the Embassy, many individuals reportedly received promises of high-paying jobs and residency arrangements that were either nonexistent or vastly different from what was communicated before their departure.

In some cases, affected Kenyans reported restricted movement, withholding of passports, and limited access to consular support, leaving them vulnerable to adverse conditions.

The Embassy urges Kenyan citizens to verify all overseas job offers with relevant authorities and cautions against traveling on tourist visas for employment purposes.

“Where individuals have travelled through irregular, unsafe, unverified, and informal channels, consular access and intervention may be limited or delayed,” the Embassy warned.

“Immediate extraction or repatriation may also be challenging due to contractual disputes, restricted locations, or legal processes under the host country’s laws and administrative procedures.” It said while cautioning the public against bypassing government verification procedures

The rise of fraudulent recruitment networks targeting Kenyan nationals is a growing concern, and the Embassy confirmed that it is actively working with host country authorities to address the issue.

“The safety and welfare of Kenyan citizens abroad remain a top priority for the Government of Kenya,” the Embassy reaffirmed.

It now wants all Kenyans travelling or residing in the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus or Kazakhstan to register with the Embassy.