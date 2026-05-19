County NewsNEWS

Land Company allays fears over Ksh 2.5B Naivasha land grab

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Shareholders of Nanga Kihoto Naivasha Company Ltd during AGM held at Gatanga Catholic church Muranga county

Members of Nanga Kihoto Naivasha Company Ltd have expressed fears of losing their 1,277-acre land parcel in Nakuru County to grabbers, 45 years after they bought the property.

This follows reports that the land valued over Ksh 2.5 billion and situated in Naivasha town has been encroached by suspicious people who are non-members.

However, the company Chairman Francis Muheria assured members that there was no cause for fear as the provincial administration and security agencies recently intervened and flushed out the trespassers.

Muheria also disclosed that subdivision of the land is nearing completion ahead of allocation of half-acre parcels to the 1,768 members by end of the year.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

“We thank the provincial administration and police for moving swiftly to flush out those who had encroached on our land and I can assure members that their property is intact,” said the Chairman.

Speaking during an Annual General Meeting held at the Gatanga, in Murang’a County, Muheria warned the public against falling prey to some crooks who were purportedly selling the land using fake certificates.

KPC appoints Pius Mwendwa as Acting MD
Sudan crisis threatens to hobble South Sudan’s transition, UN mission chief says
Prisons to partner with Corporates to promote rehabilitation of inmates -PS Wairimu
Juja Traders unite to protect businesses during protests

He added that the property owners are set to get their title deeds by December and asked them to expedite payment of survey fees and other dues

The land buying company owned mostly by shareholders from Gatanga and Naivasha had previously been rocked by leadership wrangles leading a prolonged delay in subdivision of the parcel bought in 1981.

Murang’a County Assembly Deputy Speaker Gachui Mungai, prevailed on the company management to expedite subdivision and allocation of the land to members most of whom are elderly men and women.

Gachui who is also the Kihumbu-ini ward MCA blamed the delay in settlement of the shareholders on former directors of the company who had initiated court cases to frustrate the current management which were, however, thrown out.

Members led by Anne Munene expressed hope of finally taking possession of their land whose subdivision began more than 30 years ago but was delayed by leadership tussles

Ruling China Communist Party targets reforms as it expands international cooperation
Cultivating leadership:  Bore urges mentorship of children with disabilities
DCP leaders blocked from holding rally in Kigumo
Landslide kills three in Suba South
Judge Mugambi’s security withdrawn, CJ Koome calls for immediate reinstatement
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Four killed in protests during Kenyan strikes over high fuel prices
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Four killed in protests during Kenyan strikes over high fuel prices
County News NEWS
Transport operators strike enters day two
Local News NEWS
Standard Chartered to cut thousands of roles as AI use increases
Business International Business
At least 131 dead in Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, official says
International News NEWS

You May also Like

AfricaInternational News

Morocco condemns extremists’ incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque

County NewsHealth

KNPHI, KMTC to partner to enhance national health outcomes 

Local NewsNEWS

EACC recovers Ksh 25M Kenya Railways land in Kisumu

County NewsNEWS

Graft: EACC arrests Taita Taveta County Assembly Clerk

Show More