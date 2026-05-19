Land Company allays fears over Ksh 2.5B Naivasha land grab

Members of Nanga Kihoto Naivasha Company Ltd have expressed fears of losing their 1,277-acre land parcel in Nakuru County to grabbers, 45 years after they bought the property.

This follows reports that the land valued over Ksh 2.5 billion and situated in Naivasha town has been encroached by suspicious people who are non-members.

However, the company Chairman Francis Muheria assured members that there was no cause for fear as the provincial administration and security agencies recently intervened and flushed out the trespassers.

Muheria also disclosed that subdivision of the land is nearing completion ahead of allocation of half-acre parcels to the 1,768 members by end of the year.

“We thank the provincial administration and police for moving swiftly to flush out those who had encroached on our land and I can assure members that their property is intact,” said the Chairman.

Speaking during an Annual General Meeting held at the Gatanga, in Murang’a County, Muheria warned the public against falling prey to some crooks who were purportedly selling the land using fake certificates.

He added that the property owners are set to get their title deeds by December and asked them to expedite payment of survey fees and other dues

The land buying company owned mostly by shareholders from Gatanga and Naivasha had previously been rocked by leadership wrangles leading a prolonged delay in subdivision of the parcel bought in 1981.

Murang’a County Assembly Deputy Speaker Gachui Mungai, prevailed on the company management to expedite subdivision and allocation of the land to members most of whom are elderly men and women.

Gachui who is also the Kihumbu-ini ward MCA blamed the delay in settlement of the shareholders on former directors of the company who had initiated court cases to frustrate the current management which were, however, thrown out.

Members led by Anne Munene expressed hope of finally taking possession of their land whose subdivision began more than 30 years ago but was delayed by leadership tussles