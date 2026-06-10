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Dental association warns unregulated health courses threaten patient safety

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read

The Kenya Dental Association (KDA) has raised alarm over the establishment of healthcare training programmes operating without proper regulatory approval.

In a statement, the association warned that the implementation of healthcare courses without adequate consultation and approval from statutory and professional regulatory bodies could compromise patient safety and undermine professional standards in the country’s health sector.

“Any attempt to introduce professional healthcare courses through irregular processes, without proper regulatory oversight, curriculum validation, accreditation, clinical training standards and stakeholder engagement, poses a significant threat to the integrity of Kenya’s healthcare system,” said KDA President Dr. Kahura Mundia.

KDA specifically expressed concerns over the continued accreditation of the Bachelor of Science in Oral Health degree programme, arguing that the course, in its current form, does not align with established competency frameworks, scope of practice requirements and professional standards governing dental healthcare delivery in Kenya.

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The association called on the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, the Commission for University Education, professional regulatory councils and quality assurance agencies to urgently investigate healthcare training programmes whose accreditation status, clinical training arrangements and professional recognition remain unclear.

According to KDA, students enrolled in unapproved programmes risk being denied professional registration and licensure, having their qualifications rejected by employers and regulatory boards, and being forced to undergo costly retraining or bridging courses.

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“Training programmes that lack proper accreditation, adequate clinical exposure, qualified faculty and standardised competency assessments may produce graduates with critical deficiencies in knowledge, skills and professional judgement,” the association said.

Among its recommendations, KDA urged regulators to strengthen coordination in the approval of healthcare training programmes, ensure meaningful consultation with professional bodies before approving health-related courses, publish clear guidance on approved programmes and institutions, conduct regular compliance audits and take enforcement action against institutions operating outside legal and regulatory frameworks.

“The time for decisive regulatory action is now. We urge the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education to address this growing challenge before we descend into a crisis of healthcare quality, professional standards and patient safety.”

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