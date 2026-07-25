Joho continues Coast tour to rally support for President Ruto

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has intensified his grassroots engagements across the Coast region. He is leading local leaders in mobilising residents to support President William Ruto’s re-election bid, whilst emphasising the administration’s development achievements.

Speaking during a public engagement in Mokowe, Lamu County, Joho explained that the meetings aim to strengthen the government’s relationship with citizens, address their priorities, and showcase ongoing development programmes.

He remarked, “Our engagement provided an invaluable opportunity to interact with residents, listen to their aspirations, and reaffirm the Government’s unwavering commitment to accelerating development across the Coast.”

The Cabinet Secretary was hosted by Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, and was accompanied by Deputy Governor Mbarak Mohamed Mbarak and Investment Principal Secretary Abubakar Hassan Abubakar.

According to Joho, the Coast region has significantly benefited from key investments under President Ruto’s administration, particularly in infrastructure, employment creation, and the exploitation of the region’s natural resources.

“The Ruto administration remains focused on expanding infrastructure, creating jobs, and unlocking mining, blue economy, and maritime potential to improve the livelihoods of our people.”He affirmed,

Mr Joho further stated that the government is committed to harnessing the Coast’s strategic economic potential through investments in the mining, maritime, and blue economy sectors. He argued that these initiatives will generate employment opportunities and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

Joho’s tour of Lamu County is part of a series of public engagements by Coast leaders, designed to mobilise support for President Ruto’s development agenda and re-election. The leaders assert that continued support for the Kenya Kwanza administration will ensure the completion of current projects and the implementation of additional development initiatives across the region.