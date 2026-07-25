Kindiki tells Mt Kenya to remain united, says DP position ‘is going nowhere’

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Saturday called on the Mt Kenya region to remain united behind the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying the region’s place in government was secure.

Addressing thousands of farmers during the 11th Annual Meru Dairy Farmers Field Day at ASK Gitoro Showground in Meru, Kindiki said political divisions should not undermine the economic gains made by dairy farmers under the current administration.

“Those of us who come from this region, myself included, are one community. We have been one community since Independence. We have traded together and shared a common cultural heritage,” he said.

In an apparent response to critics questioning his political future, the Deputy President insisted the region would remain in government.

“The same government cannot be bad because the Deputy President comes from one region and become good when he comes from another region. It is not possible,” he said.

Using a metaphor to drive home his point, Kindiki added: “You do not build a house, complete it, furnish it, and then abandon it to go and live in the forest. That is not possible. We are not going anywhere. We are in government to stay.”

The Deputy President said President Ruto had directed the National Treasury to release Sh100 million this week for the second phase of the Meru Dairy animal feeds factory and pledged another Sh100 million through the Supplementary Budget to complete its expansion.

He said the new factory would reduce the cost of livestock feeds, with a 50-kilogramme bag set to retail at Sh2,800, compared to the current market price of between Sh3,100 and Sh3,200.

“Because feed prices will reduce, farmers will retain more profit, and we will continue introducing more measures to increase farmers’ earnings,” he said.

Kindiki also announced improved returns for dairy farmers, saying that from August 1, Meru Dairy farmers would receive Sh52 per litre after deductions, up from the current Sh50.

He said the annual bonus would also increase to Sh54 per litre, attributing the gains to government interventions that have seen milk prices rise from between Sh33 and Sh37 per litre in 2022.

The Deputy President further said the government had reduced the price of sexed semen from Sh7,000 before President Ruto took office and was working to improve its availability following increased demand from farmers.

He praised the growth of the Meru Central Dairy Cooperative Union, noting that membership had expanded to 168 cooperative societies with more than 161,000 farmers, while annual milk production had grown from 83.6 million litres in 2020 to over 220 million litres in 2025.

Kindiki urged leaders seeking support in Meru to present their development record rather than engage in political rhetoric.

“Those moving around Meru claiming to be important leaders should tell us what they have done for the people of Meru and how they helped increase milk prices for farmers,” he said.