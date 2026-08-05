DIG Masengeli defends police against claims of unfair law enforcement

Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has reaffirmed the National Police Service’s commitment to enforcing the law fairly and without discrimination, maintaining that all Kenyans are equal before the law.

Speaking after presiding over the closing ceremony of the Kenya National Scouts Competition camp in Thika, Masengeli dismissed claims that police selectively enforce the law, particularly in cases involving politicians accused of incitement to violence.

He maintained that every individual is entitled to equal treatment under the law and that police operations are guided by legal and constitutional principles.

The Deputy Inspector General also reiterated the National Police Service’s resolve to crack down on criminal gangs and individuals involved in violent activities across the country.

He warned that security agencies would continue pursuing those responsible for causing unrest and disrupting public order.

Masengeli further urged young people who are recruited by politicians to engage in violence during political gatherings to abandon such activities and pursue more productive paths.

He encouraged them to consider joining the scouting movement, saying it instills discipline, patriotism, leadership and a sense of national responsibility.

His remarks come amid growing public debate over the arrest and prosecution of political leaders accused of incitement, with concerns being raised over the impartial application of the law.