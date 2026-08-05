FootballSports

K’Ogalo survive extra-time thriller, edge Al Hilal 8-7 on spot-kicks to reach Kagame Cup final

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Kigali’s Pele Stadium held its breath late into Tuesday night as Gor Mahia clawed their way past Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC, winning a gruelling penalty shootout 8-7 to reach Friday’s CECAFA Kagame Cup final.

The match had promised fireworks from kickoff, with both sides trading blows in a tactical battle between Gor Mahia’s attacking approach and Al Hilal’s disciplined defensive shape. An early own goal gave the Kenyan champions the lead, but Al Hilal responded quickly, levelling before the break and setting up a tense second half.

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Chances came and went as the clock wound down, neither side able to find a breakthrough. Then came the moment that threatened to derail Gor Mahia’s hopes entirely: Jackson Dwang’s red card in the closing stages of normal time left them to play the entire thirty minutes of extra time a man short.

What followed was backs-to-the-wall football, K’Ogalo digging deep into reserves of stamina and discipline to hold firm against a numerically superior opponent. Neither side broke the deadlock, sending the tie to penalties.

What unfolded from the spot was pure theatre, both goalkeepers watching helplessly as kick after kick found the net, the shootout stretching well beyond the usual five rounds before Al Hilal’s ninth attempt finally sailed over the bar, sparking wild celebrations among the Gor Mahia camp.

In the evening’s second semi-final, home favourites Rayon Sport FC eased past South Sudan’s Jamus SC 3-1 to complete the final line-up. The Rwandan side moved 2-0 clear in the second half before Jamus pulled one back late on, but a stoppage-time strike from substitute Gloire Ngongo Tambwe restored the two-goal cushion and settled the tie.

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Gor Mahia and Rayon Sport now meet on Friday at Amahoro Stadium, both chasing silverware and the $30,000 (approximately Ksh 3.9M) winner’s prize, with pride and history riding on the outcome.

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