AthleticsSports

Kenyans medal hunt begins today in Eugene,Oregn in 5000M

Kenya finished 5th at the 20th edition in Lima, Peru, in 2024 with 7 medals: 3 gold, 3 silver, and a bronze.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Kenya will be aiming for a positive start at the 21st World Athletics Under-20 Championships, which kick off tonight in Eugene, Oregon, USA, with both men’s and women’s finals concluding day one.

World Junior Cross Country champion Frankline Kibet will team up with the co-captain Nehemiah Kipng’eno in the 5000m final, while African U18 champion Cynthia Chekurui returns to the USA barely months after leading Team Kenya to a silver early this year alongside her captain Joyline Chepkemoi.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Kibet and Kipng’eno aim to defend the title won by Alamisi Kiptoo.

World Cross Country Junior Champion Frankline Kibet to compete in 5000m final

Other Kenyans in the field Wednesday include 100m sensation Louis Khawel, Marion Chepchumba, and Nancy Jepnghetich, who will compete in the 800m round 1, while Anatasha Cheptoo and Mercy Chepngeno will also be in action in the 3000m SC semifinal.

The five-day Championships bring together over 1,800 athletes from 147 member federations.

Kenya finished 5th at the 20th edition in Lima, Peru, in 2024 with 7 medals: 3 gold, 3 silver, and a bronze.

Elite CAF course for goalkeeper trainers underway in Nairobi
KCB to begin Floodlit title defence against Harlequins
Achebi signs with Hand of God promotions ahead of his non title bout in Mauritius
Kenya, Colombia sign cooperation to improve bilateral relations
KCB RFC target strong finish at Prinsloo sevens
SportPesa unveils Ksh 11M mega jackpot bonus winner
CAF A license training for coaches kicks off in Agadir
First batch of team Kenya off to Tokyo for World Athletics Championships
Six-strong Athlete Refugee Team named for WCH Tokyo 25
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article DIG Masengeli defends police against claims of unfair law enforcement
Next Article Communities demand stronger legal protection amid Africa’s energy transition
- Advertisement -
Latest News
K’Ogalo survive extra-time thriller, edge Al Hilal 8-7 on spot-kicks to reach Kagame Cup final
Football Sports
SpaceX’s first-ever earnings show higher revenues and huge spending
Business International Business
Communities demand stronger legal protection amid Africa’s energy transition
Africa International News
DIG Masengeli defends police against claims of unfair law enforcement
County News NEWS

You May also Like

RugbySports

Kenya Lionesses defeat South Africa to win second leg of the Challenger Series

BusinessLocal Business

Israel eyes major investment in Kenyan agriculture

Sports

Amateur gamer wins Betika Esports shutdown tournament

Sports

Kenya set to feature floorball team at the upcoming  Special Olympics World Winter Games

Show More