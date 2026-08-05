Kenyans medal hunt begins today in Eugene,Oregn in 5000M

Kenya will be aiming for a positive start at the 21st World Athletics Under-20 Championships, which kick off tonight in Eugene, Oregon, USA, with both men’s and women’s finals concluding day one.

World Junior Cross Country champion Frankline Kibet will team up with the co-captain Nehemiah Kipng’eno in the 5000m final, while African U18 champion Cynthia Chekurui returns to the USA barely months after leading Team Kenya to a silver early this year alongside her captain Joyline Chepkemoi.

Kibet and Kipng’eno aim to defend the title won by Alamisi Kiptoo.

Other Kenyans in the field Wednesday include 100m sensation Louis Khawel, Marion Chepchumba, and Nancy Jepnghetich, who will compete in the 800m round 1, while Anatasha Cheptoo and Mercy Chepngeno will also be in action in the 3000m SC semifinal.

The five-day Championships bring together over 1,800 athletes from 147 member federations.

Kenya finished 5th at the 20th edition in Lima, Peru, in 2024 with 7 medals: 3 gold, 3 silver, and a bronze.