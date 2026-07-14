Murang’a compensates victims of landslides and other disasters

More than 50 residents affected by landslides and fire tragedies have received financial assistance from the Murang’a County Emergency Fund.

A total of Ksh 520,000 was disbursed to the affected families to help them recover from the disasters.

Speaking during the distribution of the funds, Murang’a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania said the beneficiaries were identified and vetted by the Kenya Red Cross in collaboration with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO).

Murang’a County has previously compensated residents affected by fires and protest chaos.