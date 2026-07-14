Go and Conquer, President Ruto to Harambee Starlets and Junior Starlets 

President William Ruto flagged off the Harambee Starlets and Junior Starlets at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday as they prepare to represent Kenya at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, respectively, in Morocco.

The President commended the Junior Starlets for qualifying for the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup for the second time in history.

“You are going to Morocco to wear the colours of Kenya on the biggest stage in world football. There is no greater honour for any sportsman or sportswoman than representing your motherland before the world,” he said.

He also commended Harambee Starlets for qualifying for the 2026 WAFCON, which takes place in Morocco between 25 July, 2026, and 16 August, 2026.

“The country is truly proud of your achievement, and we shall be cheering you on as you represent us at the continental level,” he said.

The President noted that this achievement is not an accident.

“Nations that consistently excel in sport invest in young people long before the world knows their names. That is exactly what Kenya is doing,” he said.

President Ruto explained that the Government is making deliberate and targeted investments in the sports sector to nurture talent and raise sports standards in the country.

At the grassroots, the President pointed out that more than 10,000 young athletes are currently enrolled in structured development programmes run through schools, county governments, and the Kenya Academy of Sports.

Additionally, he said the Government is investing in the training of more than 6,000 coaches, trainers, physiotherapists, and sports administrators.

The training has been in specialised capacity-building programmes through the Kenya Academy of Sports and national federations.

On sports infrastructure, he said Talanta Sports City in Nairobi is now 95 per cent complete.

Additionally, President Ruto said the Government is building 32 modern stadia designed to be far more than sporting venues across the country.

“Our commitment goes beyond infrastructure. In the last financial year alone, the Government invested KSh4.5 billion to support our national teams, covering accommodation, kits, allowances, and logistics so that our athletes can train and compete in dignity,” he said.

Furthermore, the President said the Government will also ensure national team players benefit from the Social Health Authority medical cover and the Affordable Housing Programme.

He cited the story of Elizabeth Opiyo, who is only 16 years old and a Grade Nine student at Onding’ Junior Secondary School in Gem, Siaya County, noting that she daily balances her studies with football and athletics, competing in both the 200 metres and 400 metres.

“Your journey reminds us that excellence has no age, and that discipline in the classroom and discipline on the playing field reinforce each other,” he said.

He challenged the Junior Starlets team to aim to qualify from the group stages.

“Believe that you can compete with anyone FIFA places before you,” he said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the Government will continue developing sports infrastructure and relevant policies to ensure sports pays.

Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohamed commended President Ruto for his commitment to supporting sports.

He noted that this is the first administration to prioritise the sports sector with major investment in sports development, citing the construction of 32 stadia.

Junior Starlets Head Coach Mildred Cheche said the team is committed to going beyond the group stages.

On her part, Junior Starlets Captain Beverline Awour thanked the Government for supporting the team throughout their journey.

Harambee Starlets captain Mwanalima Adam said the team is working hard to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She noted that it has not been easy to qualify for WAFCON twice.