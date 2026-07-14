Tusker boost firepower with Ivorian winger signing from Saudi Pro League

Tusker FC have completed the signing of Ivorian winger Aboubacar Doumbia, as the Brewers continue an ambitious squad overhaul ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 25-year-old joins from Saudi Arabian First Division side Al Orobah, arriving with experience gathered across three different leagues.

Before his move to Saudi Arabia, Doumbia played for Karmiotissa in Cyprus and turned out for a trio of Israeli clubs, Hapoel Haifa, Maccabi Netanya and Maccabi Petah Tikva, where he built a reputation as a pacey, versatile right winger.

On the international stage, Doumbia represented Ivory Coast at the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations before featuring at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He has also turned out for the Elephants at U-20 and U-23 level and has earned a senior national team cap, giving Tusker a player with genuine continental and international exposure.

He becomes the club’s third major signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Abud Omar, who returns to Ruaraka a decade after his previous spell and Nigerian striker Victor Mbaoma from Remo Stars.

The signing forms part of one of the most extensive rebuilds seen in the FKF Premier League in recent years.

Tusker finished ninth in a disappointing 2025/26 campaign despite winning the Mozzart Bet Cup, prompting the club to release 20 players and plan for as many as 19 incoming signings before the window shuts.

Competition and continental football on the horizon, including the FKF Premier League, a Mozzart Bet Cup defence, the CECAFA Kagame Cup, and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Head coach Julien Mette is building a squad capable of challenging rivals Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Kenya Police and Nairobi United, all of whom have strengthened this window significantly.