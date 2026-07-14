FootballSports

Tusker boost firepower with Ivorian winger signing from Saudi Pro League

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Tusker FC have completed the signing of Ivorian winger Aboubacar Doumbia, as the Brewers continue an ambitious squad overhaul ahead of the 2026/27 season.

 

The 25-year-old joins from Saudi Arabian First Division side Al Orobah, arriving with experience gathered across three different leagues.

Before his move to Saudi Arabia, Doumbia played for Karmiotissa in Cyprus and turned out for a trio of Israeli clubs, Hapoel Haifa, Maccabi Netanya and Maccabi Petah Tikva, where he built a reputation as a pacey, versatile right winger.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

On the international stage, Doumbia represented Ivory Coast at the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations before featuring at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He has also turned out for the Elephants at U-20 and U-23 level and has earned a senior national team cap, giving Tusker a player with genuine continental and international exposure.

Gathimba eases to victory as 4th AK, weekend meet ends in Afraha
Four matches lined up as Morocco’s AFCON enters Day 3 on Tuesday
Sakaja steps in to end Matano-Aussems feud
KTB to leverage on Sunshine tour to grow Sports Tourism in Kenya

He becomes the club’s third major signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Abud Omar, who returns to Ruaraka a decade after his previous spell and Nigerian striker Victor Mbaoma from Remo Stars.

The signing forms part of one of the most extensive rebuilds seen in the FKF Premier League in recent years.

Tusker finished ninth in a disappointing 2025/26 campaign despite winning the Mozzart Bet Cup, prompting the club to release 20 players and plan for as many as 19 incoming signings before the window shuts.

Competition and continental football on the horizon, including the FKF Premier League, a Mozzart Bet Cup defence, the CECAFA Kagame Cup, and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Head coach Julien Mette is building a squad capable of challenging rivals Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Kenya Police and Nairobi United, all of whom have strengthened this window significantly.

KCB put title defense on line ahead of finals play off
Battle-hardened Madagascar slam gauntlet ahead of UFAK Karate Championships
KCB Chess squad charges towards Premier League title
Kevin de Bruyne: Manchester City midfielder left out of Belgium squad
Arsenal beat Bournemouth to stay top
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Digital loans hit Ksh 150B as 25 more lenders secure licenses
Next Article Go and Conquer, President Ruto to Harambee Starlets and Junior Starlets 
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Go and Conquer, President Ruto to Harambee Starlets and Junior Starlets 
Football Sports
Digital loans hit Ksh 150B as 25 more lenders secure licenses
Business Local Business
Murang’a compensates victims of landslides and other disasters
County News NEWS
Using Alternative Dispute Resolution and Dispute System Design to mitigate risk
OPINIONS

You May also Like

2026 FIFA World CupFootball

Déjà Vu for the Atlas Lions: France strike twice to end Morocco’s run

FootballSports

FIFA steps up action against online abuse

AthleticsSports

All set ahead of inaugural Estuary Wetsand Marathon

AthleticsSports

Moraa and Serem to lead Kenya for World Athletics U-20 Championships in Peru

Show More