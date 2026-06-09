FootballSports

Divock Origi: Liverpool Champions League winner retires at age 31

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 31, bringing an end to a career remembered for iconic moments and silverware at Anfield. The Belgian forward confirmed his decision through a statement on social media, saying his “mission is complete” after fulfilling his football dreams.

Origi, widely regarded as a cult hero among Liverpool supporters, played a key role in the club’s unforgettable 2018/19 UEFA Champions League triumph.

He scored twice in Liverpool’s dramatic semi-final comeback against FC Barcelona before netting again in the final against Tottenham Hotspur F.C. to seal a 2-0 victory and secure Liverpool’s sixth European crown.

In a heartfelt message announcing his retirement, Origi reflected on his journey in football, stating that he had lived out his childhood dreams by competing on the biggest stages and winning major trophies. The striker thanked fans, teammates, clubs, and family for supporting him throughout his career.

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Origi enjoyed an eight-year spell at Liverpool, where he won several honours, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Across 175 appearances for the Reds, he scored 41 goals and developed a reputation for delivering in decisive moments.

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Following his departure from Liverpool in 2022, Origi joined AC Milan before spending time on loan at Nottingham Forest F.C.

His final professional appearance came in April 2024, and he later left Milan in late 2025 after an underwhelming spell in Italy.

Liverpool paid tribute to their former striker following the announcement, congratulating him on what the club described as a brilliant career.

Although Origi retires earlier than many modern footballers, he leaves behind a legacy built on unforgettable goals and one of the most memorable nights in Liverpool’s recent history

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