AFCON 2025FootballSports

AFCON 2025 recorded a 61% increase in viewership

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read

Initial data from independent research organizations indicate a 61% increase in viewership for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, positioning AFCON as one of the fastest-growing sports events worldwide.

A comprehensive report on the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 is expected to be published by Nielsen, a global research firm, in the coming weeks.

This remarkable growth is attributed to extensive coverage across major media platforms in Europe and other key markets. The United Kingdom (UK) and France were the primary contributors to the substantial rise in viewership for the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025.

CAF’s collaboration with the global sports marketing agency IMG resulted in a 50% increase in broadcast partners across Europe and other key regions.

This expansion included new agreements in countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, Mexico, Greece, and Colombia, making the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 the most extensively broadcast edition of the tournament to date.

In South America, the audience in Brazil continued to grow, with over 24 million viewers tuning in to watch AFCON, while Mexico accounted for nearly 2 million viewers. These latest figures highlight South America as a region where CAF is not only strengthening its presence but also attracting new audiences.

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Moreover, CAF’s global media distribution strategy, which involved producing additional in-house content and distributing highlights, resulted in a more than 65% increase in media exposure for brand partners in Europe and South America alone.

Key statistics include:

– A 50% increase in international broadcast partners since the 2023 edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations held in Cote d’Ivoire
– A 32% rise in media value for partners in the European market
– A 35% increase in overall media rights revenue across South America, Europe, and Asian markets for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025
– A significant rise in the United Kingdom (UK) audience for the Final, with over three million people watching on Channel 4
– Germany achieved a record audience for AFCON, with a tournament reach exceeding 4 million viewers. Additionally, India emerged as a new market for the competition, with the match streamed on FanCode and attracting over 800,000 football fans, marking a strong debut audience for AFCON in the country.

New broadcast agreements in Japan (DAZN), South Korea (NAVER, STN), China (Douyin, Leisu, Zhibo8), Mexico (Fox, Claro Sports), Spain (Movistar), Colombia (Win Sports), Greece (ERT), Norway (VG), Cyprus (Cablenet), and the Maldives (Medianet)

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