Kenya names formidable team ahead of Davis Cup tourney

Tennis Kenya has officially unveiled a 7-player squad that will represent the country in the 2026 Davis Cup Africa Group 4 tournament, which will be held from Wednesday next week to the 20th of this month at the Nairobi club.

The team which will be captained by Veteran Coach by Rosemary Owino, is comprised of young and experienced players, all stemming from the junior tennis initiative and other ongoing projects.

They include among others, the experienced Ismael Changawa who will be the player captain, top-rated Kael Shah ,rising junior star Jeff Okuku who will make his debut alongside Aum Chandarana and Liberty Kibuye, while Raymond Oduir and Zayyan Virani complete the list .

The President of Tennis Kenya Wanjiru-Mbugua Karani threw her weight behind the team, while also calling upon Kenyans to show up and support the team..

The unveiling was also graced by the Vice president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya , Colonel Nashon Randiek, who assured them of the continuous support.

The Davis Cup, which is a prestigious international men’s tennis competition commonly known as the World Cup of Tennis, will be returning to Kenya for the first time since 2019, with the national team now aiming to capitalize on home advantage and secure promotion to Africa Group III.