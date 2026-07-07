Heartbreak for Egypt as Argentina snatches World Cup quarter final ticket  

Holders Argentina survived huge scare to qualify for the quarter finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup after defeating Egypt 3-2 in a pulsating round of 16 clash at Atlanta Stadium,USA.

Egypt surrendered a 2-0 lead with 10 minutes to go as the record Africa champions exited the championship albeit reaching the knock out round for the first time in their World Cup history .

Egypt grabbed the lead through Yasser Ibrahim in the 15th minute but Argentina had a chance to equalize but their captain and leading World Cup top scorer Lionel Messi missed his penalty.

Egypt added a second in the second half through Mostafa Ziko minutes after Egypt’s another goal had been disallowed by French referee François Letexier, a harsh decision that took the winds off the Egyptian sails.

A relentless Argentina pulled one back through Cristian Romero with 12 minutes to go while Messi levelled the scores with fierce shot from the edge of the box.

Argentina won it in added time with Enzo Fernandez heading home to claim 3-2 win and qualify for the quarters and will meet either Colombia and Switzerland in the quarter finals.

World Cup Quarter Finals

France Vs Miorocco-July 9th

Spain Vs Belgium-July 10th

Norway Vs England-July 10th