GolfSports

Mwathi Gicheru and Belinda Wanjiru  win Kabete junior Open

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Mwathi Gicheru and Belina Wanjiru withstood stiff competition from their peers to win the 2026 Kabete Junior Open boys and girls golf titles respectively at the Vet Lab Sports Club.

Mwathi Gicheru secured the Overall Boy Winner title with a total score of 220 (+4), demonstrating consistency and composure across all three rounds.

In the girls’ category, the championship delivered one of the most thrilling moments of the tournament.

Belinda Wanjiru and Maryam Mwakitawa finished tied at the top, forcing a playoff to determine the winner.

On the decisive 18th hole, Belinda held her nerve to card a par, clinching the Overall Girl Winner title with a total of 238 (+22) in dramatic fashion.

Chepchumba, Sadera shine at KUSF Women Championships in Taita
5th Kip Keino Classic attracts Olympic and World medalists
Morocco name 28 players for FIFA world Cup debut
McCarthy unveils Harambee Stars’ final 25-man squad for CHAN

The tournament also showcased impressive performances across various age categories.

In the 19–21 years division, Jonathan Barorot emerged victorious, while the 16–18 years boys’ title was claimed by Yuvraj Rajput, who tied on score with Kushagra Sharma but secured the win.

In the same age group for girls, Maryam Mwakitawa delivered a strong showing to finish among the top contenders.

In the 14–15 years category, Alpha Ndungu claimed victory after a strong showing, while Adam Nesbitt topped the 13 years and under boys’ category.

Maryam Mwakitawa in action during the Junior Open at Vetlab

In the girls’ 13 and under division, Aarna Mengi emerged as the winner.

The championship once again highlighted the depth of junior golf talent in Kenya, with young players displaying skill, discipline, and resilience throughout the competition.

Yuvraj Rajput in action during the Junior Open at Vetlab

The Captain of Vet Lab Sports Club commended the participants, noting: “We’ve witnessed some incredible and inspiring golf the last three days. Vet Lab remains committed to supporting the development of junior golf and will make the next edition of the Kabete Junior Open bigger and better.”

Kenyan football fans attend AFCON matches in Cote D’Ivoire
Cricket: Leaders Ngara B out to seal DIV 2 title
Newcastle United do not know if AC Milan knew about Sandro Tonali gambling charges
Paris Olympic champions in athletics to earn Ksh 6.5 Million
Changamwe are the Champions of Mombasa Speaker’s Cup
Share This Article
Previous Article Bullish Shujaa target to shine in Hong Kong Sevens
Next Article Rundgren triumphs in Nanyuki as race for grand finale intensifies
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Wandayi denies approving controversial fuel import as investigation deepens
Business Local Business
Limo denies Muigua Winston Churchill three-peat
Golf Sports
Kenya advances push for global diplomatic hub status
Africa Local News
Rundgren triumphs in Nanyuki as race for grand finale intensifies
Golf Sports

You May also Like

FootballSports

Grande Stade de Casablanca may host 2030 FIFA World Cup Final

AthleticsSports

Jebet claims victory in 5000m at the Brussels Diamond League

FootballSports

Spain overcame France’s late surge to qualify for UEFA Nations League Final

FootballSports

Bukhungu Stadium will be complete soon,says Namwamba

Show More