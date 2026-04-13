Mwathi Gicheru and Belinda Wanjiru  win Kabete junior Open

Mwathi Gicheru and Belina Wanjiru withstood stiff competition from their peers to win the 2026 Kabete Junior Open boys and girls golf titles respectively at the Vet Lab Sports Club.

Mwathi Gicheru secured the Overall Boy Winner title with a total score of 220 (+4), demonstrating consistency and composure across all three rounds.

In the girls’ category, the championship delivered one of the most thrilling moments of the tournament.

Belinda Wanjiru and Maryam Mwakitawa finished tied at the top, forcing a playoff to determine the winner.

On the decisive 18th hole, Belinda held her nerve to card a par, clinching the Overall Girl Winner title with a total of 238 (+22) in dramatic fashion.

The tournament also showcased impressive performances across various age categories.

In the 19–21 years division, Jonathan Barorot emerged victorious, while the 16–18 years boys’ title was claimed by Yuvraj Rajput, who tied on score with Kushagra Sharma but secured the win.

In the same age group for girls, Maryam Mwakitawa delivered a strong showing to finish among the top contenders.

In the 14–15 years category, Alpha Ndungu claimed victory after a strong showing, while Adam Nesbitt topped the 13 years and under boys’ category.

In the girls’ 13 and under division, Aarna Mengi emerged as the winner.

The championship once again highlighted the depth of junior golf talent in Kenya, with young players displaying skill, discipline, and resilience throughout the competition.

The Captain of Vet Lab Sports Club commended the participants, noting: “We’ve witnessed some incredible and inspiring golf the last three days. Vet Lab remains committed to supporting the development of junior golf and will make the next edition of the Kabete Junior Open bigger and better.”