Dock workers welcome bonus after KPA record performance

The Port of Mombasa’s improved efficiency in cargo handling and record-breaking operational performance has earned Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employees a government bonus after the authority surpassed its performance targets.

The incentive, approved following a directive by President William Ruto, comes after KPA recorded significant gains in cargo throughput, reduced vessel turnaround time, shorter container dwell times and improved port productivity.

The authority also handled a record 2.24 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) during the 2025/2026 financial year, reinforcing the Port of Mombasa’s position as one of the region’s leading maritime gateways.

Addressing the media in Mombasa, Dock Workers Union member Paul Abisa welcomed the government’s decision, describing the bonus as a deserved reward for KPA employees whose dedication contributed to the authority’s improved performance and efficiency.

He congratulated President William Ruto, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary David Chirchir, the KPA Board, Managing Director Captain William Ruto, management, employees and other stakeholders for what he termed a collective achievement in transforming Kenya’s ports.

According to Abisa, the authority’s growth has been driven by strategic leadership, increased investment in modern port equipment, digitization of operations, aggressive marketing, staff training and sound management policies that have enhanced productivity.

He noted that the reforms have resulted in increased cargo throughput, faster vessel turnaround times, reduced container dwell time and significantly lower congestion at the ports of Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu, making them more competitive within the region.

Abisa acknowledged that congestion at ports can sometimes be caused by external factors but said KPA’s management had introduced measures that have greatly improved operational efficiency and customer service.

He further said the authority has embraced internationally recognized best practices in port management, enabling it to provide safe, efficient, reliable and timely services despite global challenges such as disruptions in the Red Sea and tensions in the Middle East.

The union official also credited the expansion of port infrastructure and operations under the current management with boosting trade volumes and creating more employment opportunities, adding that Lamu and Kisumu ports have registered notable improvements in performance.

Another Dock Workers Union member, John Onguru, described KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto as an approachable and people-centred leader who has fostered a positive working environment for employees while strengthening relations with port users.

Onguru said the Managing Director’s leadership has enhanced operational efficiency, encouraged accountability among staff and positioned KPA for further expansion across the country, including increased utilization of inland waterways such as Lake Victoria to support trade and transport.