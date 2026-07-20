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Philanthropists trek over 200km to raise education funds for needy children

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
3 Min Read

Charitable organisation philanthropists walk over 200 kilometers from Nakuru to Narok to raise funds to enable needy children access education.

They endured scorching sun to walk from Gilgil all the way to Ng’oswani in Narok West.

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James Karanja the founder of the Homecare International said the core objective of the organisation is to send children to school, give the shelter, health, secure their future and eradicate poverty.

James Karanja, founder Homecare International (M)

He said they chose to kick off the walk to celebrate 20 years of the organisation existence and in solidarity with Kenyan children who are yet to access quality education.

Despite the government, parents efforts to take the children to school, most children still lack access to education due to poverty.

He says they are targeting to offer scholarships to over 100 children from humble backgrounds by the end of this year.

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Katanga said the organisation get support from Germany, United States, Kenya and well-wishers from across the globe.

So far, he said they are sponsoring over 8700 children across the country and supporting education infrastructure.

Owen Thiong’o one of the members of the organisation echoed the course of the move saying he was also a beneficiary of donor support.

He said through the organisations support he was able to join university where he is currently a third-year student at Laikipia University.

Another beneficiary Beatrice Mutheu said she was supported by Homecare International all the way from primary up to now that she’s in Mama Ngina University where she is pursuing a Degree course in Psychology saying she’s abiding by the organisational motto that says “every step for a better tomorrow”.

She reiterated on the importance of educating girl child saying doing so will transform the universe.

Similar sentiments were shared by Hifel Simel a Theology student at Moffat University cited poverty at household level as hindrance to children accessing education.

He is however optimistic that funds raised through their walk will go a long way in supporting children from needy families get an education.

 

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