KDF foils multiple terror plots, neutralises four IEDs in Lamu

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have thwarted multiple terrorist plots in Lamu County after discovering and safely neutralising four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted along major supply routes under the ongoing Operation Amani Boni (OAB).

According to a statement, KDF said its troops thwarted multiple terrorist plots after discovering and safely neutralized four concealed IEDs along Major Supply Routes (MSRs), along critical corridors used by both security forces and local communities in the area of responsibility.

“The first incident occurred during a dominance, route clearance and link-up patrol when troops detected a concealed pressure plate IED before it could be triggered,” read the statement.

Adding that: “Demonstrating vigilance and operational expertise, the soldiers immediately secured the area and conducted a controlled detonation, rendering the explosive harmless and preventing what could have been a potentially devastating attack.”

KDF noted that days later, troops conducting another routine route clearance and dominance patrol uncovered three additional concealed IEDs positioned approximately 5.1 kilometres, 8.27 kilometres and 8.4 kilometres in MSRs in the Sarira area. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists swiftly responded, secured the locations and safely disposed of all three devices, eliminating the threat without casualties or damage.

According to the KDF, the repeated recovery of IEDs along key transport underscores the continued reliance by terrorist elements on hidden explosive devices following sustained operational pressure that has significantly constrained their ability to conduct conventional attacks.

Military said the operation demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations, systematic route clearance procedures and the professionalism of KDF personnel, whose constant vigilance continues to deny hostile actors the freedom to operate.

The Commander, Operation Amani Boni, confirmed that offensive and stabilization operations remain ongoing across the theatre, with troops maintaining dominance over key areas, securing critical lines of communication and relentlessly pursuing those responsible for planting the explosives.

The KDF said the successful operations have not only protected security personnel but also safeguarded civilians and ensured the continued use of vital transport routes, reinforcing efforts to restore lasting peace, security and socio-economic activities in Lamu County.

“These sustained efforts continue to degrade terrorist capabilities while enhancing the safety and confidence of residents, businesses and travellers across the region. The successful detection and neutralization of the IEDs represents another significant operational achievement for the Kenya Defence Forces. Beyond protecting military personnel, the operations have safeguarded civilian lives and preserved the security of vital transport routes, reinforcing KDF’s unwavering resolve to counter terrorist threats and support lasting peace, stability and socio-economic activity in Lamu County,” the statement read.