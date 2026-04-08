Ugandan President Museveni to be sworn on 12th May

President Yoweri Museveni will take the oath of office on 12th May 2026 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in the Ugandan capital, the government has confirmed.

The Uganda Media Centre, under the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, announced Wednesday that the inauguration will be held under the theme “Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status,” a phrase that ties the ceremony to the government’s long-stated ambition of pulling Uganda into the upper brackets of the World Bank’s income classification.

Museveni, 82, has led Uganda since seizing power through an armed rebellion in January 1986.

He won the January 2026 general election with 71.65 per cent of the vote, according to official results read out by Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama.

His closest rival, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the musician and opposition leader better known as Bobi Wine had 24.72 per cent.

It was the first time in nearly three decades that Museveni crossed the 70 per cent mark, a threshold he had not reached since his 1996 re-election.

Swearing in preparations are being coordinated by a National Organising Committee chaired by Hajji Yunus Kakande, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President.