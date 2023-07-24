DP Gachagua calls for a relook at existing financial systems for agricultural sector

DP Gachagua calls for a relook at existing financial systems for agricultural...

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for a relook at existing financial systems for the agricultural sector saying they were disadvantageous to African countries yet they needed better funding.

While addressing a High-Level Session on Financing Food Systems Transformation during the ongoing United Nations Food Systems Summit+2 in Rome, Italy on Monday, Gachagua said the continent continued to face challenges frustrating agricultural production calling for favourable funding systems for the sector.

“We call upon our partners to look at African issues differently and finance food systems for more production of food and ensure there is surplus,” said Gachagua.

The Summit is being held at the Food and Agriculture Organization headquarters in Rome.

The DP said Kenya is working closely with partners to improve food production amid the emerging challenges, including the recent prolonged drought, pressing for reconsideration of financial assistance for the continent.

“We are in partnership with global partners to enhance food production. But there must be a different financial architecture for African countries because the present structure has been disadvantageous to the African continent.

The DP said the Ruto administration is implementing turnaround strategies in various sub-sectors, especially those that will impact the people at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

He said the Hustler Fund is accessible to millions of people who are contributing to the growth of the agricultural sector.

“As an administration we have changed the entire strategy in financing food systems by putting more money at the bottom of the economic pyramid where most of the food is produced. We have rolled out the Hustler Fund for the access of the majority of the people in the food production chain,” he said.

To enhance production, the DP added that the Government has invested over Sh50 billion to boost various interventions in the sector top of it the distribution of subsidized fertilizers to increase food production.

Gachagua also said the administration is keen on the success of the school meals programme.

“School enrollment has doubled in Kenya because of intervening school feeding programmes,” he said.

The DP was also hosted by Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to a working lunch that was attended by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Somalia, President Hassan Sheikh Mohammed and other leaders from the horn of Africa.