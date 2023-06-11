DP Gachagua: Gov’t ready to implement coffee sector recommendations

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called local leaders in the coffee-growing areas to work with farmers in efforts to support coffee farming in the region and improve the economy.

Speaking during the second day of the coffee reforms conference in Meru County, the DP lashed out at middlemen who have infiltrated the coffee industry affecting the production and farmers at large.

The DP said beyond the legal, policy and operational measures, there is a need to have capacity building and strengthening between and among farmers in improving production.

He further called on working together with members of Parliament and senators in efforts to help and benefit coffee farming in the country adding that the coffee conference in Meru has reignited the debate and rekindled the resilience of Kenyan farmers.

“The recommendations will be reviewed and included in Coffee Bill 2023 for presentation before Parliament. Coffee reforms are unstoppable, the farmer must prevail and win. “DP Gachagua said.

The farmers made a raft of measures which the government should implement to exploit the full potential of coffee in the coffee sector.

The DP promised to look into the proposal made by farmers to form a special team to tighten the recommendations as well as Streamline the mandates of institutions/agencies through policy and enactment of legislation and oversee their implementation to ensure

Increased production.

The DP also assured farmers that the Kenya Kwanza Government will make it’s core mandate to link farmers directly with the consumer to enable them reap all the benefits.