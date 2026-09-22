DP Kindiki calls on Kenyans to comply with safety measures during El Nino rains

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has asked Kenyans to comply with safety instructions during the forecasted El Nino rains expected in the country between October and December.

The Second in Command said the government has put in place adequate measures to prevent loss of life and destruction of property calling on Kenyans not to ignore warnings keeping them away from harm.

“A situation like this is a matter of national security. The public is asked to comply with all instructions issued by security and disaster management agencies and other actors. Where evacuation orders are issued, they must be complied with. For instance, instructions restricting movement in flooded areas and rivers, must be observed to avoid loss of life as has happened in the past,” DP said.

He spoke on Tuesday when he engaged senior government officials and heads of departments and agencies charged with handling El Nino preparations at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi.

“We have instructed security agencies and administrators including village elders to strictly enforce all instructions issued by security and disaster agencies to save life and prevent destruction of property,” he stated.

Prof. Kindiki added that the national administration working with county governments, development partners and humanitarian agencies is implementing response measures in disaster prone areas.

“On behalf of the government, we would like to advise the people of Kenya not to worry or panic because we have engaged all hands of deck across the national and county governments. We are also engaging development partners and humanitarian agencies to make sure we have a seamless disaster response and management,” Prof. Kindiki stated.

Urban areas, like Nairobi and Mombasa among others, have received attention to prevent disasters from flash flooding and other destructive tendencies associated with the heavy rains.

“We have taken cognizance of the unique situation in Nairobi whose urban dynamics demand greater attention to minimize adverse impacts. We have also noted that other counties including Mombasa, Busia and ASAL areas are also likely to face significant impact from this weather phenomenon,” he noted.

Areas likely to face landslides and mudslides have also been mapped and will receive required attention, DP assured.