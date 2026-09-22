Construction of $15B Dangote-backed refinery set for next week

Construction of the multi-billion dollar East Africa Refinery in Lamu County is set to kick off next week with the groundbreaking ceremony led by President William Ruto.

Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki has made the announcement saying the commissioning construction of the project will also involve regional heads of state for the $15 billion (Ksh 1.94b) refinery backed by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote.

Kindiki lauded the project terming it an important project as it will secure the supply of petrochemical for Kenya and the region as well as create much needed employment for communities at the coast.

“This project will reduce pressure on our foreign exchange because we spend a lot of money importing oil and number two, we are very optimistic that this project will create jobs in the region of 50,000. We are also excited that this project will empower the community in Lamu and the coastal region in terms of job creation and other opportunities,” said Kindiki.

The announcement comes after President William Ruto, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), met Dangote Industries Chief Executive Officer Aliko Dangote, who is the major backer of the project.

“We are ready to break ground on the East Africa refinery in Lamu, a transformative project that will enhance the region’s energy security, deepen local value addition, create jobs and advance our industrialisation agenda,” said President Ruto.

According to Ruto, the refinery is expected to help Kenya unlock new economic opportunities, strengthen regional supply chains and position East Africa as a competitive energy and industrial hub.

“We are focused on turning this landmark project into reality and delivering tangible benefits for the people of the region,” he noted.

Speaking at his official residence, Prof Kindiki said the project will also support Kenya’s own oil production ambitions given that Kenya is expected to commence commercial oil production by December this year.

“We are also looking forward to this project supporting our own oil production industry which we expect from the end of this year to start operating,” added Kindiki.