AthleticsSports

Triumphant Kenyan athletes return from Denmark

Kenya also bagged gold medals in the half marathon races while Mirriam Cherop added a bronze in the women's mile race.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Triumphant team Kenya from the just concluded World Athletics Road Running Championships arrived back early Tuesday from Copenhagen Denmark, after toping the medal table on 3 gold 3 silver and a bronze.

Among the athletes who returned included Nicholas Kipkorir and Veronica Loleo who won silver medals in the half marathons and Caroline Gitonga in the 5km event.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Kenya also bagged gold medals in the half marathon races while Mirriam Cherop added a bronze in the women’s mile race.

Agnes Jebet Ng’etich won the half marathon gold with a new Women’s only world record (65:15) shattering the 2020 Peres Jepchirchir’s recod by a second.

Sports cabinet secretary Salim Mvurya who received the team hailed its perfomance saying it was a true testament of Kenya’s prowess in road running.

Upbeat Harambee Starlets hopeful of upstaging Cameroon in return leg
West Ham sack Potter after being in charge for 8 months
Day of reckoning as NOC-K heads to the ballot amidst high tension
Getafe: La Liga club drop Alfonso Perez from stadium name after sexist comments

Mvurya also announced a ksh to 2 million cash reward for both indivual gold meadlist as well as for the team’s  gold .

“According to the new awarding structure, breaking the record is going to be five million, so we’ll be giving five million for breaking the record. And for this particular race, gold is two million, so Agnes Ngetich, who is not here, she has gone to meet the sponsors, she’ll be coming to Kenya in the next few days, but the rest of the team is here with us. So for breaking the record, we will be awarding five million and two million for individual gold.”stated CS Mvurya

Reigning half marathon world champion Agnes Jebet Ng’etich is expected to return  home later this  week.

Tusker FC announces end-of-season award winners: Simiyu, Adikiny, Kapaito Among Honourees
Hamilton hails ‘really special’ first Ferrari win at China GP sprint
Faith Kipyegon awarded by Safaricom for record breaking feats
Kibicho wins  KCB Caddie Tournament in Nyeri
AFCON 2023: Senegal to face Cameroon, Tanzania to meet Morocco in group F
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kilifi County declared technically insolvent over mounting pending bills
Next Article Isaboke: Govt projects must have communication plans from the start under new policy
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Asian gaming giant 747Live extends to Kenya
e-Sport and Gaming Sports
Construction of $15B Dangote-backed refinery set for next week
Business Local Business
Isaboke: Govt projects must have communication plans from the start under new policy
County News
Kilifi County declared technically insolvent over mounting pending bills
County News

You May also Like

FootballSports

Nigeria Reaches WAFCON Quarterfinals with Late Win over Botswana

RugbySports

Chipu squad to face Samoa revealed ahead of World Rugby U20 Trophy kick off

Patrick Tuipulotu.
RugbySports

Tuipulotu named New Zealand’s All Blacks captain to face Japan

FootballSports

Vihiga Cranes, Terem and Musokoto Secondary Schools clinch Chapa Dimba County titles

Show More