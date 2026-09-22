Triumphant Kenyan athletes return from Denmark

Triumphant team Kenya from the just concluded World Athletics Road Running Championships arrived back early Tuesday from Copenhagen Denmark, after toping the medal table on 3 gold 3 silver and a bronze.

Among the athletes who returned included Nicholas Kipkorir and Veronica Loleo who won silver medals in the half marathons and Caroline Gitonga in the 5km event.

Kenya also bagged gold medals in the half marathon races while Mirriam Cherop added a bronze in the women’s mile race.

Agnes Jebet Ng’etich won the half marathon gold with a new Women’s only world record (65:15) shattering the 2020 Peres Jepchirchir’s recod by a second.

Sports cabinet secretary Salim Mvurya who received the team hailed its perfomance saying it was a true testament of Kenya’s prowess in road running.

Mvurya also announced a ksh to 2 million cash reward for both indivual gold meadlist as well as for the team’s gold .

“According to the new awarding structure, breaking the record is going to be five million, so we’ll be giving five million for breaking the record. And for this particular race, gold is two million, so Agnes Ngetich, who is not here, she has gone to meet the sponsors, she’ll be coming to Kenya in the next few days, but the rest of the team is here with us. So for breaking the record, we will be awarding five million and two million for individual gold.”stated CS Mvurya

Reigning half marathon world champion Agnes Jebet Ng’etich is expected to return home later this week.