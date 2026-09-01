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NACADA intensifies crackdown on counterfeit alcohol in Nairobi

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has intensified a crackdown on counterfeit and illicit alcoholic products following heightened public concern over unsafe alcohol being manufactured, distributed and sold in the country.

According to a statement by NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, the agency is working with relevant government Agencies to verify information shared by Wananchi on various platforms to ensure prompt action by the Multi-Agency teams across the country.

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So far the multi-agency team has arrested 11 individuals and confiscated significant quantities of counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

The ten-day operation was conducted in eight sub-counties: Roysambu, Kasarani, Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Starehe, Lang’ata, Embakasi West and Kamukunji.

“Between 20th and 31st August 2026, the multi-agency teams have combed Nairobi County, which is disproportionately affected by illicit alcohol and counterfeiting,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

The operation has further exposed a range of serious compliance concerns, including counterfeit KRA excise stamps, uncoded alcoholic products, expired alcoholic beverages and counterfeit products.

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Dr. Omerikwa noted that NACADA is working closely with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), National Police Service and other relevant agencies to verify seized products, pursue persons involved in the manufacture, distribution and sale of counterfeit and illicit alcoholic products, and ensure that offenders are subjected to due process of the law.

The Authority reiterates that the ongoing operations are not limited to individual outlets but are intended to disrupt the wider networks involved in the manufacture, distribution and sale of counterfeit and illicit alcoholic products.

NACADA reaffirmed committed to coordinated enforcement, public education and stakeholder collaboration to safeguard the health and wellbeing of Kenyans.

 

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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