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Kenya steps up efforts to improve sickle cell care

Duale said the government’s response must go beyond keeping people with sickle cell disease alive.

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
2 Min Read
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said sickle cell disease should not determine the quality or length of a child’s life, regardless of where they are born or their ability to access healthcare.

Kenya is stepping up efforts to improve care for people living with sickle cell disease, with the government pushing for wider access to screening, treatment and specialised care.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said sickle cell disease should not determine the quality or length of a child’s life, regardless of where they are born or their ability to access healthcare.

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Speaking during the 3rd Global Sickle Cell Disease Conference, Duale called for universal screening of infants to ensure children with the condition are identified and placed on treatment and care early.

The Ministry of Health estimates that about 250,000 Kenyans are living with sickle cell disease, while about 14,000 children with the condition are born in the country each year.

Kenya is expanding infant screening as part of efforts to promote early diagnosis and improve outcomes for children living with the disease. The government is also strengthening comprehensive care for patients already diagnosed with sickle cell disease.

The Ministry is training health workers to improve early diagnosis and ensure continuity of care, while efforts are also underway to strengthen access to treatment and referral services for patients who require specialised medical attention.

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Duale said the government’s response must go beyond keeping people with sickle cell disease alive.

He said Kenya’s approach should focus on helping those living with the condition to lead healthy and productive lives, stressing that the country’s ambition must go beyond survival to ensuring patients can thrive.

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