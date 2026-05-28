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Dr. Augustus Muli appointed to spearhead EA regional trade, integration

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli

The East African Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (EACCIA) has appointed Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli as Chairman of its Committee on Membership and Partnerships, positioning him at the center of efforts to deepen regional and international private sector collaboration.

In a letter dated May 14, EACCIA President Richard Ngatia cited Dr. Muli’s “distinguished professional accomplishments, exemplary leadership, and longstanding contribution toward business development, regional cooperation, international partnerships, and community empowerment” as the basis for the appointment.

Dr. Muli, Chief Executive Officer of Global Links (Logistics & Consultancy), accepted the role and pledged to expand and diversify the Chamber’s membership across the East African Community and globally.

His priorities include building strategic international partnerships, enhancing trade and investment flows, and positioning East Africa as a competitive destination for global capital and innovation.

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“The mandate of this Committee to strengthen membership, advance regional and international partnerships, and open up the East African region to the rest of the world resonates strongly with my professional experience and commitment to economic integration,” Dr. Muli stated.

He committed to leveraging his networks in logistics, investment consultancy, and international cooperation to advance EACCIA’s objectives.

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The appointment comes as EACCIA intensifies efforts to promote trade, investment, and regional integration, solidifying its role as a leading platform for private sector collaboration and sustainable economic partnerships.

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