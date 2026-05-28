Chuka youth urged to seize job opportunities at Affordable Housing site

The ambitious Chuka Affordable Housing Project is rapidly changing the skyline of Chuka Igambang’ombe Constituency, recording a 33pc physical progress milestone as construction hits full stride on its four major blocks.

Youths across the country have been encouraged to actively seek employment opportunities at ongoing government construction projects, especially the Affordable Housing Programme, which continues to create jobs for hundreds of Kenyans.

Speaking in Chuka, Derrick Mtugi, a resident of Karingani and an electrical worker at the site, said the project has transformed the lives of many local youths by offering steady employment opportunities without discrimination.

Mtugi, who has worked at the site for the past seven months, noted that many residents from the surrounding area have already secured jobs at the project.

“Many local residents have been employed here. There is no discrimination at this site. Anyone willing to work can come and get an opportunity,” he said.

He challenged young people, especially Gen Zs, to take advantage of the available opportunities instead of remaining unemployed at home.

“Gen Zs should come out and look for these jobs. People should not sit at home with their certificates thinking there are no jobs. Work opportunities are available, but many people are not making the effort to search for them,” he said.

According to Mtugi, the Affordable Housing project has become a symbol of hope for many young people struggling to secure employment.

He added that the initiative is not only creating jobs but is also expected to address housing challenges affecting many Kenyans.

“This project will help many residents who do not have decent homes to eventually get houses. It is going to improve people’s lives in a big way,” he explained.

Mtugi further observed that increasing employment opportunities among youths could help reduce crime and street families across the country.

“When people have jobs, cases of theft and crime will reduce because people can earn a living honestly. Even the number of street children may reduce if more projects like this continue,” he said.

The worker praised President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki for supporting the Affordable Housing Programme, saying the initiative has empowered many young people economically.

“I want to thank the President and the Deputy President because this project has really helped us as youths to uplift ourselves,” he said.

The Chuka Affordable Housing project is among the government’s flagship development programmes aimed at creating employment opportunities, stimulating local economies and providing affordable homes to Kenyans.