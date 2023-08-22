Dr Mishra:CS Nakhumicha on the right trajectory

Former Kesses Member of Parliament Dr Swarrup Mishra has backed Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula terming her a steadfast public servant on the right track to transform health sector in the country. ﻿

Mishra, a renowned medical practitioner and the founder of the Mediheal Group of Hospitals with over 10 branches across the country urged the stakeholders in the local health industry to support the CS in her quest to transform the sector.

“She means very well to transform what was ailing docket when she took over.She is been at the helm for only a few months yet several milestones can be witnessed. CS Nakhumicha is doing her best and needs be given more time besides being supported by all the professionals because there’s a lot of mess and problems in that ministry.She has not done any scandal herself and continue to grow everyday in understanding the dynamics of this most critical docket” he said.

In undescoring prudent utilisation of government resources, he rallied behind the push by CS in prioritizing accountability which remains one of the top priorities in health resource management, in line with this year’s high-level dialogue Nairobi deliberations of health financing to help build consensus towards health financing reform priorities and action.

Nakhumicha warned individuals who misuse funds meant for healthcare projects and procurement for their own selfish-interest that they will be dealt with according to the laws of the country.

“We cannot have people raising funds to support the health sector while others are misusing it. We will come for such individuals who are misusing those funds,” affirmed the CS

Mishra, who was one of the panellists on health during the Russia-African Summit last month appealed for the transfer and utilization of Russian medical technologies in Kenya and Africa in ensuring Universal Health Coverage (UHC) dream is realised in the current regime.

“The most challenging health conditions such as non-communicable diseases can be handled using Russia’s advanced medicine solutions. We should import more Russian medical technologies to Kenya and Africa,” he remarked

His comments come months after CS Nakhumicha reiterated her bid in line with President William Ruto’s agenda of making huge strides in efforts aimed at providing quality and affordable healthcare for all.

“I want to be known as Mama Afya Mashinani so that anyone walking to any facility in this country can get services. That I brought down this heavy monster that people call UHC to the people.” she noted.

The Kenya Kwanza government is keen on reversing a trend where almost 60 per cent of patients go to referral institutions instead of dispensaries, health centres, or Level 3 or 4 hospitals because there are no health professionals at the same medical facilities, or there are no drugs.