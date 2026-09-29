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Dr Mutiso murder case: Lawyers withdraw from representing Mbithe, two children

The lawyers, led by Cliff Ombeta, told the Milimani High Court they no longer wished to represent Mulwa, her son Chris Mulwa and daughter Angela Mulwa, asking the court to strike their names from the record.

Prudence Wanza and John Kahiro
By Prudence Wanza and John Kahiro
2 Min Read

Lawyers representing politician Rose Mbithe Mulwa and her two children have withdrawn from the murder case of psychiatrist Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, citing disagreements with their clients over legal advice.

The lawyers, led by Cliff Ombeta, told the Milimani High Court they no longer wished to represent Mulwa, her son Chris Mulwa and daughter Angela Mulwa, asking the court to strike their names from the record.

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The lawyers said the accused were not heeding their advice, making it difficult for them to continue representing them.

The development came as the three, as well as two other accused persons, appeared before Justice Alexander Muteti to take plea over the killing of Dr. Mutiso, who was shot dead on July 29, 2026.

Mulwa, her two children, Police Constable Elijah Kimoi and Maritim Kimutai all pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

At the same time, the accused persons raised allegations of torture and mistreatment while in custody.

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Angela Mulwa further claimed that Police Constable Kimoi had been coerced into implicating her brother, Chris, as the gunman in the killing.

The prosecution sought 14 days to respond to the defence affidavits, but Justice Muteti directed the State to file its responses within seven days.

The court set October 6, 2026, for the hearing of the accused persons’ bail and bond applications.

So far, investigations have linked Dr. Mutiso’s killing to a long-running property dispute involving her family and Rose Mbithe, the former wife of Dr. Mutiso’s husband, Professor David Musyimi Ndetei.

The investigation has also drawn links to the September 2025 killing of prominent lawyer Kyalo Mbobu, who was representing Ndetei in a legal dispute involving Mbithe.

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