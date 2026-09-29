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Ruto: Lamu refinery groundbreaking to proceed as planned

The President says the refinery will transform Kenya’s economy and create thousands of jobs.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read

President William Ruto says the groundbreaking of the Ksh2 trillion East Africa Refinery in Lamu will proceed as planned on Wednesday.

The President is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony at Lamu Port, which will bring together several regional leaders and other dignitaries.

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Speaking during the issuance of title deeds to residents in Kilifi on Tuesday, Ruto said the refinery will transform Kenya’s economy and create thousands of jobs.

“By God’s grace, Inshallah, tomorrow we will launch the Sh2 trillion refinery in Lamu. I want to tell you that this refinery will transform a large part of our national economy,” Ruto said.

The President accused those opposing the project of attempting to undermine investment through court cases and public statements.

“There are people who think they can sabotage the investment in this refinery. I have seen them trying all sorts of things on social media and at press conferences. I want to tell them that you cannot deceive us all the time,” he said.

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Ruto also criticised what he described as past attempts by brokers to frustrate major investments in Kenya, saying such actions had cost the country potential projects.

He cited Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote’s previous plans to establish a cement plant in Kenya, which he said were frustrated by disputes over shares and other conditions.

Ruto also referred to plans for Uganda to build a crude oil pipeline through Kenya to Mombasa, saying the project was eventually taken to Tanzania.

His remarks came a day after 133 residents of Chandavai in Lamu moved to the Malindi Environment and Land Court seeking to halt activities linked to the refinery over claims of ancestral land ownership, compensation and resettlement.

The court, however, declined to stop the planned groundbreaking and ordered parties to maintain the status quo on the disputed parcel, LR No. 13061, pending an inter partes hearing on October 14.

The residents argue that their ancestral land should not be taken for the project before their compensation claims and resettlement concerns are addressed.

The refinery, backed by Dangote Group, is projected to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day and supply refined petroleum products to markets in Kenya and the wider East African region. The government has linked the project to increased investment, industrialisation and employment, with Ruto putting the potential job creation at about 60,000.

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