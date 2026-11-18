Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to vigilance, transparency and accountability in the response.

Speaking Wednesday when he represented President William Ruto at the official opening of the 3rd Annual Health Scientific Conference in Nairobi, Duale highlighted progress in ongoing health reforms, noting that the SHA has registered over 33 million Kenyans, representing 70 per cent of the population, and mobilised USD 1.9 billion since its inception.

He also announced the the introduction of a digital messaging system that enables patients to confirm receipt of prescribed medicines warning that Social Health Authority (SHA) will not reimburse facilities for medicine claims where patients have not received their prescribed medication.

Held under the theme, “One Health in Action: Building Resilient, Climate-Smart and Equitable Health Systems for UHC”, the three-day conference provides a platform for deliberations on health security and pandemic preparedness, urban health resilience, reproductive, maternal, child and adolescent health, nutrition, non-communicable diseases, mental health and digital health.

CS Duale called on county governments to strengthen health facilities and Primary Healthcare Networks, invest in healthcare workers through fair terms of service and constructive dialogue, and maximise the contribution of the more than 107,800 CHPs deployed nationwide.

“Nationwide, over 107,800 CHPs are connecting households to health facilities, supported by digital health reforms that will integrate patient records, referrals, claims processing and disease surveillance,” he said.

He further highlighted the role of digital health in strengthening patient management, referrals, claims processing and disease surveillance.

Similarly, he CS recognised Nairobi County’s partnership with the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in strengthening urban health research and surveillance, alongside the enactment of the Health Services and Management Act, 2026, expansion of intensive care capacity from zero to 46 beds within three years and the ongoing construction of a cancer centre in Parklands.

On health security, the CS commended Nairobi County for its response to the imported Ebola case, noting that 923 healthcare workers and 1,598 Community Health Promoters (CHPs) were trained to support response efforts.

He confirmed that Kenya is on Day 7 of the 42-day countdown, with no new cases reported. Subject to continued surveillance and no further cases, the country is expected to be declared Ebola-free on 23 December 2026.

To improve maternal and newborn health outcomes, the Ministry is accelerating interventions under the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) initiative, complemented by the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI), with particular focus on the 26 high-burden counties.

Duale said plans are underway to expand cancer screening at the primary healthcare level to promote early detection, timely referral and treatment.

The CS was hosted by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Deputy Governor James Njoroge, alongside development partners, conference delegates, county and Ministry of Health officials.