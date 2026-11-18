Former Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) director Dr. Faith Mwaura has joined the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and declared her bid to run for Roysambu constituency Member of Parliament in next year’s general election.

Dr. Mwaura, who was a running mate for Moses Kuria in the 2022 Kiambu gubernatorial position, was officially welcomed at the DCP headquarters by the party leader, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking while receiving Dr. Mwaura, Gachagua said the party is keen on forming the next government.

“I have welcomed her to our growing team and invited her to be part and parcel of our journey in forming the 6th Administration,” said Gachagua.

Dr. Mwaura, said her manifesto for Roysambu MP is based on the principles of inclusive leadership for the constituents and socioeconomic empowerment.



She has over 15 years experience both locally and in the diaspora markets and was awarded the Best Female Real Estate Developer by KNCCI Women in Business 2019, Best Woman in Business Excellence by Women Economic Forum Amsterdam 2018 among other achievements.

She is also the Founder of a Tree Planting Society called Miti Millioni that has engaged communities in hundreds of tree planting activities all over the Country.