Dubai launches Kenya Business Council to boost trade, investment ties

Dubai has strengthened its economic engagement with Kenya following the launch of the Kenya Business Council, a new platform aimed at promoting trade, investment and commercial partnerships between businesses in the two countries.

The council, established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, held its inaugural meeting at the Dubai Chambers headquarters, bringing together business leaders and stakeholders to identify new investment opportunities and enhance collaboration between the Kenyan and Dubai business communities.

The initiative comes at a time when Kenya and the United Arab Emirates are accelerating economic cooperation following the signing of the Kenya-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to lower trade barriers, stimulate investment and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Speaking during the launch, Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Community Support at Dubai Chambers, said the council would provide an important platform for expanding commercial relations between the two markets.

“The new Kenyan Business Council is an important platform for strengthening trade and investment partnerships between Dubai and Kenya. It also plays a pivotal role in exploring new avenues for bilateral cooperation across various sectors, contributing to stimulating economic growth and establishing sustainable strategic partnerships between the business communities of both sides,” she said.

The establishment of the council reflects Dubai’s growing importance as a regional gateway for Kenyan businesses seeking access to markets in the Gulf, Asia and beyond.

According to Dubai Chambers, 146 Kenyan companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2025, raising the total number of active Kenyan businesses registered with the chamber to 587, representing a 9.7 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

During the same period, non-oil trade between Dubai and Kenya reached AED13.6 billion (approximately Ksh.480 billion), reflecting a 2.1 per cent year-on-year growth.

The Kenya Business Council UAE will serve as the official Dubai Chamber-registered platform representing Kenyan businesses and professionals in the Emirates. Besides advocating for members’ interests, it is expected to facilitate networking, business partnerships and market access for Kenyan enterprises operating in or targeting the Gulf region.

The launch follows the opening earlier this year of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) office in Dubai, a move aimed at addressing longstanding challenges faced by Kenyan exporters, particularly in the fresh produce and livestock sectors.

KNCCI President Erick Rutto said the office will provide due diligence services, payment protection mechanisms and real-time market intelligence to reduce trade disputes and payment defaults that have cost Kenyan exporters billions of shillings over the years.

The UAE has become one of Kenya’s most important economic partners in the Middle East.

Beyond trade, the relationship has expanded into renewable energy, logistics, infrastructure, aviation, food security, technology and financial services. Dubai has increasingly positioned itself as a preferred hub for Kenyan exporters looking to access international markets, while Kenyan businesses are leveraging the emirate’s world-class logistics and financial ecosystem to scale their operations.

Kenya exports a wide range of products to the UAE, including tea, coffee, cut flowers, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and other agricultural produce. In return, Kenya imports petroleum products, machinery, transport equipment, chemicals, electronics and manufactured goods from the Gulf nation.

Government data shows the UAE remains among Kenya’s leading trading partners, with merchandise trade continuing to grow as businesses on both sides take advantage of stronger commercial ties and improved market access.

Analysts say the Kenya Business Council is likely to complement ongoing government efforts to increase exports, attract foreign direct investment and position Kenya as a regional gateway into East Africa.

For Kenyan businesses, the council is expected to provide easier access to investors, distributors and strategic partners in one of the world’s leading global business hubs, while also helping Dubai-based companies identify investment opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, renewable energy, logistics, real estate, tourism and digital innovation.

The latest initiative underscores the growing momentum in Kenya-UAE relations, with both countries increasingly viewing each other as strategic partners in expanding trade, investment and economic growth across Africa and the Gulf.