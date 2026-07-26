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Kanja warns VIPs against misusing state security officers

Police chief says officers assigned to VIPs must operate within the law as crackdown on political goonism intensifies.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. Photo/Courtesy

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has issued a stern warning to politicians and other state-protected individuals against misusing police officers assigned to them. He said those found abusing officers or involving them in unlawful activities risk having their government security withdrawn.

Speaking in Kuresoi Constituency alongside Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Kanja emphasised that the National Police Service would not tolerate the misuse of officers deployed for VIP protection.

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“Our leaders and anyone assigned police officers for VIP security should know that if I find those officers are being misused anywhere, I will withdraw them immediately,” Kanja declared.

He stressed that police officers assigned to VIP protection remain bound by the law and will be held personally accountable for any misconduct committed while on duty.

“A police officer assigned to VIP protection must perform their duties in accordance with the law. Anyone who operates outside the law will face the consequences, as the law provides for action against them. They must be held accountable,” he affirmed.

The Inspector General’s remarks come amidst growing concern over the increasing use of suspected thugs to disrupt political gatherings. Some politicians have been accused of hiring criminal gangs to intimidate rivals and incite violence during public events.

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Kanja warned that leaders found sponsoring or using thugs would also face repercussions, including the withdrawal of state security.

He added that the National Police Service had received clear instructions to eradicate criminal gangs and restore order.

“Maneno ya goons, gangs na criminals wa kuumiza watu, sisi hatutakubali. Rais wetu amenipa amri tushughulikie hawa goons. Tukianza kuwashughulikia wasiseme hawakuambiwa,” he said.

The police chief also appealed to parents, community leaders and guardians to discourage young people from joining criminal gangs, warning that those involved would face the full force of the law.

“Wazazi, wazee na akina mama, ambieni vijana wenu wakae mbali na mambo ya goons, maana tukianza kuwashughulikia, watu wataumia. Mambo ya goons lazima iishe,” he said.

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