No Kenyan region neglected under Ruto, asserts Murkomen

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended President William Ruto’s development record, dismissing allegations that his administration has neglected the Rift Valley.

Murkomen insists that the Kenya Kwanza government has distributed development projects equitably across the country.

Speaking at an economic empowerment initiative at Itembe Grounds in Bomet County, Murkomen stated that the President has remained committed to ensuring every part of Kenya benefits from national development, irrespective of political affiliation or geographical location.

“The development taking place in other parts of the country is the same as what is happening here. President William Ruto has said that as we build every part of Kenya, there must be fairness and equity in development,” Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary dismissed criticism circulating on social media alleging that the President had failed to prioritise development in his political backyard, saying the claims ignored the numerous projects already underway across the Rift Valley.

“Miradi mingi inaendelea Rift Valley. Lakini social media kuna watu wanasema Rais Ruto hajafanya chochote nyumbani. Ukweli ni kwamba Rais anafanya maendeleo kote Rift Valley,” he said.

Murkomen highlighted ongoing infrastructure investments, noting that road projects in Bomet County alone are valued at over Ksh10 billion. He explained that these projects are part of a broader national strategy to improve connectivity, open up markets, and stimulate economic growth.

He also defended the government’s plan to finance road construction through the securitisation of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund, stating that this initiative would unlock additional resources for infrastructure development.

“The programme to securitise the Road Maintenance Levy to raise money for road construction is proceeding. The opposition is opposing it because it is bringing development to every part of Kenya,” he said.

Murkomen also identified affordable housing, healthcare reforms, agriculture, sports infrastructure, and economic stabilisation as key achievements of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He noted that affordable housing projects worth over Ksh1.2 billion are underway in Bomet Town, while major transport infrastructure planned for the region will further strengthen economic activity.

The CS also commended the government’s investment in sports facilities, stating that the country has made significant progress in improving sports infrastructure.

“For Kenya to move forward in sports, the government had to invest. The President has built 28 new stadiums in less than four years,” he said, citing the Raila Odinga Talanta Stadium as a flagship project expected to position Kenya to host major international tournaments.

Murkomen further credited the administration with reforms in the health sector through the Social Health Authority (SHA), stating that the transition has already reduced the number of medical fundraisers that families previously relied on to meet healthcare costs.

He also cited improvements in the economy, arguing that inflation has fallen significantly since the Kenya Kwanza administration took office, while the cost of subsidised fertiliser has dropped from approximately KSh7,000 to KSh2,500, easing the burden on farmers.

“Tukisema rais Ruto ni TUTAM, hatupigi domo tu. Ni kwa sababu amefanya maendeleo ya afya, barabara, nyumba, miundombinu, kilimo, na kuimarisha uchumi na mengine mengi,” Murkomen said.

The Interior CS emphasised that the President governs for all Kenyans, not just for a single region, adding that development should remain the primary criterion for voters to assess the government’s performance.

“President Ruto serves all Kenyans. He cares about the development of the entire country, not just one region, because he is the President of the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

Murkomen argued that the administration’s development record provides a strong case for continued public support, urging Kenyans to judge the government by its delivery of projects and reforms as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.