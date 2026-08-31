EABL releases list of authorised distributors, partner nationwide

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has released a list of authorised distributors across the country, outlining the trusted channels through which consumers and retailers can access its products.

According to a statement, the list has been released under the company’s “Committed to Quality, Delivered Through Trusted Channels” campaign, covers authorised distributors operating in different regions of Kenya.

EABL said the move is aimed at helping consumers, retailers and other customers identify legitimate distribution channels and protect the quality, safety and authenticity of its products.

The published list is organised according to regions, including Nairobi Metropolitan, Mountain and Upper Eastern, Coast and Lower Eastern, Rift Valley, Lake and other areas.

In Nairobi, the listed distributors include Mega Shara Limited, Oresdy Investments Ltd, Tawa Company Ltd, Shujaa Distributors Ltd, Simba Wholesale, Delta Point Ltd, Poky Brothers Ltd, Nganga Wholesale and several other authorised distributors.

The list also includes distributors serving the Mountain and Upper Eastern region, as well as authorised distributors operating along the Coast and Lower Eastern corridor.

For the Rift Valley, EABL has listed distributors serving areas including Nakuru and other parts of the region, while the Lake Region list includes distributors operating in western Kenya.

The company said its products are manufactured and distributed under stringent quality and safety standards, with the authorised distribution network intended to ensure products reach customers through trusted channels.

EABL has also encouraged consumers and retailers to be vigilant when purchasing its products and to avoid unverified sources.

The company’s announcement comes amid increased efforts within the alcoholic beverage sector to strengthen legitimate distribution networks and protect consumers from illicit and counterfeit products.

EABL said customers can use its authorised distributor list to identify legitimate suppliers in their respective regions and ensure they purchase products through trusted channels.